Northern Virginia's daily average of new COVID-19 cases has fallen to its lowest level since Dec. 6 as the region reported the fewest new daily cases Monday since Oct. 26.

The Virginia Department of Health reported just 246 new cases in the region on Monday, following 582 on Sunday, and Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases fell to 754.1. The region's average peaked Jan. 18 at 1,628.4.

Statewide, 1,700 new cases of coronavirus were reported Monday, the fewest since Dec. 26, although they resulted from just 12,201 PCR diagnostic test results, so the snowy weather in parts of the state Sunday may have played a role in the lower numbers. The state's seven-day average of new cases now stands at 3,312.1. The state's average also peaked Jan. 18, at 6,166.3.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports hospitalizations statewide for treatment of the virus are at their lowest level since Dec. 14, with 2,285 patients hospitalized, down almost 29% from the peak hit on Jan. 13 of 3,209 patients. In Northern Virginia, the number of hospitalized patients has dropped below 400, to 399, for the first time since Nov. 24, just before Thanksgiving.

The state reported 42 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, following five on Sunday. Death reports tend to lag behind other indicators, due to the time required to process and verify death certificates.

Just one of the new deaths reported was in Northern Virginia, in Arlington County.

The health department's vaccine dashboard on Monday showed that just over 1.1 million doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have been administered to Virginians, with 10.5% of the state's population having received at least one dose. About 206,000 Virginians have received the requisite two doses for the vaccine to be fully effective. The state has received just over 1.5 million doses of the vaccines to date.

Average test positivity rates continue to stabilize or decline across Northern Virginia and the state.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 246 new cases, 1 new death.

Statewide: 1,700 new cases, 42 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 12,201 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 147,657 cases, 1,691 deaths

Statewide: 530,825 cases, 6,820 deaths

Statewide Testing: 5.45 million PCR diagnostic tests (6.81 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 16 (including four in Fairfax, three in Prince William, and one apiece in Loudoun and Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,285 (down from 2,303 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 464 (up from 456 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 41,636 total

Nursing Home Patients: 917 as of Saturday (fewest since Nov. 13; no report Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.