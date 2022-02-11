The daily average of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia has fallen back below the level from the same day a year ago for the first time since mid-December, according to new data Friday.

Hospitalizations statewide for treatment of the virus are also back below year-earlier levels as the spread of the Omicron variant continues to subside. Reported deaths from the winter surge, however, remain at their highest levels since last winter.

In Northern Virginia, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases fell another 40.8% this week to 767.6 as of Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That's 6.8% below the level on Feb. 11, 2021, and down 87% from the region's Jan. 13 Omicron peak.

Statewide, the seven-day average fell 34% this week to 4,379.3 per day as of Friday. That's down 76.7% from the state's Jan. 13 peak but is still 24.5% above the level of a year ago, when vaccines were just starting to be rolled out.

Data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association show that COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 2,000 patients statewide on Thursday for the first time since Dec. 28. Hospitalizations are down over 50% from their peak on Jan. 18 and are now 8.6% below the level on this date in 2021.

The total number of patients treated and released by Virginia hospitals topped 100,000 this week since the pandemic began. That represents 1.16% of Virginia's total population of 8.6 million.

Reports of COVID-related deaths continued to soar this week. The state reported 779 new deaths, the most in any week since March 2021, and has reported 1,355 deaths in the past two weeks. Over 17,400 Virginians have now died from coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Of this week's deaths, 93 were in Northern Virginia, also the most since March 2021. Of those, 36 were in Fairfax County, 28 in Prince William County, 16 in Loudoun County, five in Alexandria, four in Arlington County, and two apiece in the cities of Fairfax and Manassas. The region is now approaching 3,000 deaths since the pandemic began, with 1,299 of those in Fairfax County, more than any other jurisdiction in the state.

Deaths have been a lagging indicator throughout the pandemic due to the natural delay between the onset of illness and death and the time required for the National Center of Health Statistics to review and assign appropriate codes to Virginia death certificates before they are sent back to the state.

Diagnostic test positivity rates continued to fall this week across the region and statewide, although they remain well above levels at which health officials believe the virus is under control. The rates in Alexandria and Fairfax County joined that in Arlington County at falling below the key 10% threshold this week, however.

No new outbreak with more than four cases apiece was reported this week as still being in progress in Northern Virginia; however, a previously reported outbreak at Dulles Health & Rehab Center, a nursing home in Fairfax, has resulted in between one and four deaths. Five total cases have been reported in that outbreak. The exact number of deaths is suppressed for privacy reasons.

Two other outbreaks at nursing homes in the region have also resulted in deaths:

Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, which has had 85 cases and one to four deaths, reported to the health department on Jan. 5.

Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center in Fauquier County, which has had 35 cases and one to four deaths, reported Jan. 11.

The health department's vaccination dashboard shows that the average number of doses administered per day stands at about 11,000. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March 2021.

As of Friday, about 15.12 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, and third doses had been administered to over 2.73 million Virginia residents. Overall, 79.5% of all Virginians have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 70.8% are considered fully vaccinated.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Feb. 11)

Northern Virginia: 5,373 new cases (down from 9,083 prior week); 93 new deaths (up from 71 prior week)

Statewide: 30,655 new cases (down from 46,419 prior week); 779 new deaths (up from 576 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 138,022 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 174,057 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 410,736 cases, 2,916 deaths

Statewide: 1,602,691 cases, 17,482 deaths

Statewide Testing: 12.54 million PCR diagnostic tests (18.04 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 140 (including 18 in Fairfax, 12 in Prince William, five in Loudoun, two in Alexandria and one in Arlington). Two new cases were reported statewide this week, including one in Loudoun.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Feb. 11):

Hospitalizations: 1,952 (down from 2,521 on Feb. 4)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,948 reached Jan. 18, 2022

Patients in ICU: 374 (down from 454 on Feb. 4)

Patients Discharged: 101,170 (7,938 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.