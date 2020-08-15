Northern Virginia reported more than 200 coronavirus cases for the fifth straight day Saturday, the first time that's happened since early June, as numbers statewide remain relatively stable.

The region added 221 new cases on Saturday and has now had 1,190 over the past five days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The seven-day average of 222 new cases is still slightly below a peak hit a week ago, due to a backlog of cases posted Aug. 7, but is well above the trough of 139 hit on July 12. The seven-day average hit a high of 685 on May 31.

Statewide, 912 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the seven-day average down to 937, the lowest since July 17. Cases in the eastern region continue to decline, two weeks after Gov. Ralph Northam reimposed some restrictions on restaurants and gatherings in that part of the state, which includes Norfolk and Virginia Beach. The eastern region's seven-day average of new cases is now below 300 for the first time in over a month.

The state reported 11 new deaths Saturday related to COVID-19, with two of those in Northern Virginia, both in Fairfax County, which has 22% of the state's total deaths.

In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said Saturday morning that 167 COVID-19 patients are being treated on ventilators in hospitals statewide, the most since June 6. That's still well below the peak of 294 patients on ventilators on April 12.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 221 new cases, 2 new deaths

Statewide: 912 new cases, 11 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 16,901 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 40,852 cases, 1,064 deaths

Statewide: 105,750 cases, 2,381 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.33 million diagnostic tests (1.45 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,271 (down from 1,299 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 279 (up from 268 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 13,694 total

Nursing Home Patients: 488 confirmed positive cases (up from 480)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 168,481 deaths, 5.32 million cases, 1.8 million recovered

World: 766,648 deaths, 21.25 million cases, 13.27 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University