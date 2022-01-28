The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to plunge across Northern Virginia this week, and hospitalizations for treatment of the virus are also now on the decline, according to new reports Friday.

Northern Virginia localities reported about 14,000 new coronavirus cases this week, and the region's seven-day average has declined 66% since peaking Jan. 13. The average now stands at 2,020.6 per day, the lowest level since Christmas Eve.

Statewide, about 73,800 new cases were reported this week after three straight weeks with more than 100,000 cases each. The state's daily average of 10,555.7 cases is down 43.8% from the Jan. 13 peak. The state surpassed 1.5 million total cases this week, only about six weeks after surpassing 1 million.

The daily averages in both Northern Virginia and the state remain well above the levels on this date in 2021, when vaccines were just beginning to be rolled out, but the sharp declines for the second straight week indicate the worst of the Omicron-fueled winter surge may have passed.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus, which typically trail case numbers by one to two weeks, also fell dramatically this week for the first time in several months. The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association reported 3,197 patients hospitalized as of Friday, down almost 17% in the past week. The numbers of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive-care units and on ventilators also dropped this week, although not before the number on ventilators hit a pandemic high of 402 on Jan. 22.

Hospitalization numbers are not available specifically for Northern Virginia, but a dashboard provided by Sentara shows that COVID hospitalizations at its Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge have fallen from just over 90 in mid-January to 42 as of Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health has now reported 1,850 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, with 553 of them in Northern Virginia. The state number is up from 1,049 cases week earlier, and Omicron represented 85% of all cases tested for the week ending Jan. 15. Only a small percentage of positive samples are tested for variants, and completing the testing and reporting results often takes a week or more.

Along with the declines in cases, diagnostic test positivity rates continued to fall this week across the region and statewide, although they remain well above levels at which health officials believe the virus is under control.

The state reported 275 new COVID-related deaths this week. Of this week's deaths, 25 were in Northern Virginia: nine in Fairfax County, eight in Prince William County, four in Arlington County, three in Loudoun County and one in Manassas.

Due to the ongoing large number of cases, the health department announced this week it is suspending contact-tracing efforts for individual cases and refocusing its efforts on investigating outbreaks and cases in high-risk settings, such as nursing homes. "This response is more effective when a virus spreads very easily and quickly and many infected people do not have symptoms," the health department said in a news release Tuesday.

Two new outbreaks with more than four cases apiece were reported this week in Northern Virginia, both in Arlington:

Sparkles! at Crystal City, a pre-kindergarten/day care center, 14 cases reported to the health department on Jan. 19.

Culpepper Garden, an assisted-living facility, five cases reported Jan. 14

The health department's dashboard tracking the number of breakthrough infections shows that between Jan. 17, 2021, and Jan. 22 of this year 42,817 infections had been reported in fully vaccinated people in Northern Virginia, resulting in 91 deaths.

Statewide, 131,697 such infections had been reported, or about 13.84% of the 974,000 overall cases reported in that time. The health department says the data show that unvaccinated people are 4.6 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals and are 4.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The health department's vaccination dashboard shows that the average number of doses administered per day dropped this week to about 10,000, nearly at their lowest levels since vaccinations began in January 2021. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March.

As of Friday, about 14.66 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, and third doses had been administered to over 2.4 million Virginia residents. Over 267,000 children ages 5 to 11 have now received at least one dose, representing about 37% of that age group.

Overall, 79% of all Virginians have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 68.8% are considered fully vaccinated.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Jan. 28)

Northern Virginia: 14,144 new cases (down from 24,773 prior week); 25 new deaths (up from 4 prior week)

Statewide: 73,890 new cases (down from 100,296 prior week); 275 new deaths (up from 49 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 214,557 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 270,651 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 396,275 cases, 2,752 deaths

Statewide: 1,525,591 cases, 16,127 deaths

Statewide Testing: 12.22 million PCR diagnostic tests (17.52 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 131 (including 17 in Fairfax, 12 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington). Three new cases were reported statewide this week, all in Fairfax.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Jan. 28):

Hospitalizations: 3,197 (down from 3,836 on Jan. 21)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,948 reached Jan. 18, 2022

Patients in ICU: 552 (down from 632 on Jan. 21)

Patients Discharged: 90,236 (3,555 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.