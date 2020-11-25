On Thanksgiving eve, about 8 1/2 months after the first COVID-19 case was reported in Northern Virginia, the region reported both a record high number of new daily cases of the virus and a record high seven-day average of new cases.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,090 new cases of coronavirus across the region on Wednesday, surpassing the previous daily high of 1,069 on May 25. The region's seven-day average of new daily cases rose to 735.3, also topping the prior peak of 685.3 set on May 31.
The statewide seven-day average of new cases also set another high on Wednesday, the 10th straight day that has occurred. The health department reported a total of 2,718 cases, the second highest daily number recorded since the pandemic began, and the state's seven-day average rose to 2,495.3.
The recent surges are translating into more hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 as well.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported 1,549 patients being treated statewide on Wednesday, just below the peak of 1,625 on May 8. In Northern Virginia, 405 patients are being treated at area hospitals, but that is about half the region's peak of 808 on April 30, when many of the cases involved elderly residents who caught the virus during large outbreaks at assisted-living facilities and nursing homes.
The state also has now topped 4,000 deaths related to COVID-19, as another 29 deaths were reported Wednesday. Of those, eight were in Northern Virginia: three apiece in Fairfax and Loudoun counties and one in Prince William County.
The new record numbers come as federal, state and local health officials warn against large gatherings to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Gov. Ralph Northam imposed new restrictions on Nov. 16 designed to reduce gatherings and cut back on late-night alcohol sales at restaurants and bars.
Testing has also surged during the past 10 days, apparently due in part to people wanting to make sure they are negative before traveling for the holiday or visiting relatives.
Over the past week, the state has reported the results of over 230,000 diagnostic PCR tests, considered to be the most accurate. That is by far the most weekly tests conducted statewide since the pandemic began. In fact, it was not until May 23 that the state reported the results of its first 230,000 PCR tests. The first COVID-19 case in Virginia, which was in Northern Virginia, was reported March 7.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Nov. 25, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|6.6%
|Up
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|6.9%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|8.2%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|7.9%
|Stable
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|9.9%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|7.9%
|Down
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|7.4%
|Up
In addition to Northern Virginia's records, two other regions in the state - the Central and the Southwest - hit new high averages for daily cases again Wednesday: 370 for the Central and 606.5 for the sparsely populated Southwest.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Nov. 25, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|5,106
|353
|77
|Arlington
|5,994
|572
|157
|Fairfax
|29,566
|2,496
|620
|Fairfax City
|205
|17
|8
|Falls Church
|97
|14
|7
|Loudoun
|9,717
|550
|142
|Manassas
|2,250
|136
|28
|Manassas Park
|713
|60
|8
|Prince William
|17,484
|1,075
|236
|Totals
|71,132
|5,273
|1,283
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|674
|56
|6
|Spotsylvania
|3,014
|177
|57
|Stafford
|3,134
|191
|22
|Fauquier
|1,405
|69
|28
|Culpeper
|2,132
|110
|20
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 1,090 new cases, 8 new deaths.
Statewide: 2,718 new cases, 29 new deaths.
Statewide Testing: 26,599 PCR diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 71,132 cases, 1,283 deaths
Statewide: 226,300 cases, 4,008 deaths
Statewide Testing: 3.21 million PCR diagnostic tests (3.66 million when including antibody and antigen tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,549 (up from 1,496 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 361 (up from 354 the previous day and the most since May 31)
Patients Discharged: 23,625 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 1,049 (up from 1,023 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
(3) comments
HAHA...Oooook
Here is a hypothetical for you. Let's say that Joe Biden and Dr. Fazi with the help of "follow the science" Mark Warner are able to create a time machine and go back to late 2019 and either tell the democrat operatives in China to not release the virus "God's gift to the left" on the world, or they bring the Trump vaccine with them to reduce the impact it has on the world....however as a result of this, Trump is re-elected for a second term. I bet you the majority of the 75 million(reportedly) plus democrat voters would not take this deal and would just consider it a sacrifice for the greater good.
Please, for the love of all that is good and decent, stop reporting only raw numbers without full context. The real headline should be, "Despite Fears, Most Virginians Chances of Acquiring COVID-19 and Dying from It Remain Well Below One Percent".
Based on the numbers berried in this report, about 2.6% of Virginia's 8.5M residents have tested positive (and who knows how many of those were false positives, based on recent reports of some over-sensitive tests). Of those reported to have tested positive, about 1.8% have died. For all 8.5M residents in the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, 4,008, or about 0.0005% (that's five ten-thousandths of a percent) died from COVID-19. Even if this number trends up to a full 5,000, it would represent a rate of .0006%. To put that in perspective, according to the latest figures from the CDC, the leading causes of death in Virginia for the year 2017 (the latest year published) are as follows:
1. Cancer - 15,064 deaths
2. Heart Disease - 14,861 deaths
3. Accidents - 3,922 deaths
4. Stroke - 3,555 deaths
5. Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease - 3,363 deaths
6. Alzheimer’s disease - 2,549 deaths
7. Diabetes - 1,967
8. Kidney Disease - 1,618 deaths
9. Septicemia - 1,249 deaths
10. Flu/Pneumonia - 1,245 deaths
Now it is true that, if the numbers are relatively the same for 2020, then COVID-19 would listed as the 3rd leading cause of death (a number also skewed by the fact that if someone dies of diabetes, for example,, but has COVID when they die, it gets chalked up to COVID in many cases). The numbers also are across all population groups, and do not account for age, pre-existing conditions, and so forth, even though we know that many of the leading causes of death directly corollate with age. "Accidents" would come in 4th place - a statistic that tends to cut across most population groups regardless of age.
The point is that we would never suggest that the risks of these other diseases be viewed through the same lens regardless of age and physical condition. We all know that older people are far more likely to suffer from heart disease than younger people. The same goes for those who are in-shape and active vs. those who are not physically active. To lump them all in the same group would be absurd - and that's why we don't. That's why we encourage men of a certain age to get screened for heart conditions, prostate health, etc., but we don't have nearly as much concern for a healthy 25 year old. That's not to say that otherwise healthy 25 year olds can't contract heart disease or other problems, rather, we recognize that the risks are different. Likewise, COVID-19 may indeed end up being in the top 3 causes of death for individuals over the age of, say, 60 who are not physically active, but may not even make it in the top 20 for healthy and active individuals under the age of, say, 40. See how differently you start to think about the numbers when taken in context? It's because you are able to see how the risks are are not the same across the entire population.
Speaking of risks, the figure on deaths from Accidents is particularly interesting. Regardless the fact that "Accidents" were the 3rd leading cause of death in Virginia in 2017, we do not forbid people to drive cars, climb ladders, operate lawn mowers, and so on. We recognize the right of each individual to weigh the risks and make their own decisions.
To report raw numbers and then publish a splashy headline indicating that the end of the world is near is somewhere between amateurly useless and deceptively vile. This leads people to make decisions on incomplete information without context, which leads to unnecessary panic, confusion, and fear. Further, it comes across as a play to exercise power of people, even if that is not the intent (I'm being charitable here).
As a reporter(s), part of your job(s) is to put the facts together and connect the dots. COVID-19 metrics are only useful when taken in full context, and avoiding the tendency to lump all measures into one giant group instead of considering individual markers. Please - I beg you - step up your game, let the truth guide you, be courageous, and report the *whole* truth regardless the state propaganda.
