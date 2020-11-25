On Thanksgiving eve, about 8 1/2 months after the first COVID-19 case was reported in Northern Virginia, the region reported both a record high number of new daily cases of the virus and a record high seven-day average of new cases.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,090 new cases of coronavirus across the region on Wednesday, surpassing the previous daily high of 1,069 on May 25. The region's seven-day average of new daily cases rose to 735.3, also topping the prior peak of 685.3 set on May 31.

The statewide seven-day average of new cases also set another high on Wednesday, the 10th straight day that has occurred. The health department reported a total of 2,718 cases, the second highest daily number recorded since the pandemic began, and the state's seven-day average rose to 2,495.3.

The recent surges are translating into more hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 as well.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported 1,549 patients being treated statewide on Wednesday, just below the peak of 1,625 on May 8. In Northern Virginia, 405 patients are being treated at area hospitals, but that is about half the region's peak of 808 on April 30, when many of the cases involved elderly residents who caught the virus during large outbreaks at assisted-living facilities and nursing homes.

The state also has now topped 4,000 deaths related to COVID-19, as another 29 deaths were reported Wednesday. Of those, eight were in Northern Virginia: three apiece in Fairfax and Loudoun counties and one in Prince William County.

The new record numbers come as federal, state and local health officials warn against large gatherings to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Gov. Ralph Northam imposed new restrictions on Nov. 16 designed to reduce gatherings and cut back on late-night alcohol sales at restaurants and bars.

Testing has also surged during the past 10 days, apparently due in part to people wanting to make sure they are negative before traveling for the holiday or visiting relatives.

Over the past week, the state has reported the results of over 230,000 diagnostic PCR tests, considered to be the most accurate. That is by far the most weekly tests conducted statewide since the pandemic began. In fact, it was not until May 23 that the state reported the results of its first 230,000 PCR tests. The first COVID-19 case in Virginia, which was in Northern Virginia, was reported March 7.

In addition to Northern Virginia's records, two other regions in the state - the Central and the Southwest - hit new high averages for daily cases again Wednesday: 370 for the Central and 606.5 for the sparsely populated Southwest.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,090 new cases, 8 new deaths.

Statewide: 2,718 new cases, 29 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 26,599 PCR diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 71,132 cases, 1,283 deaths

Statewide: 226,300 cases, 4,008 deaths

Statewide Testing: 3.21 million PCR diagnostic tests (3.66 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,549 (up from 1,496 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 361 (up from 354 the previous day and the most since May 31)

Patients Discharged: 23,625 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,049 (up from 1,023 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.