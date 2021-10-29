The average number of new COVID-19 cases across Northern Virginia has fallen below year-ago levels for the first time since the end of July, according to new data from the Virginia Department of Health.

And statewide, the number of hospitalizations for treatment of the virus are also below the level they were at a year ago, before a vaccine was available.

Northern Virginia's daily average of new cases fell 21% this week to 248 a day, about half the level in mid-September, at the peak of the spread of the Delta variant. It's also 9.6% below the level on Oct. 29, 2020, as cases were beginning to increase for what became a winter surge of COVID across the state.

Statewide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases is at 1,430.9, its lowest level since early August. That's down 15% in the past week and 51% in the past month and is only 24% more than the average on Oct. 29, 2020. In early September, cases were over three times the level of 2020.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 have declined another 16.4% in the past week, to 1,058 patients as of Friday. Hospitalizations have declined by half since the mid-September Delta variant peak of 2,211 patients, and they are now 2.2% below the same date last year.

The state reported 239 new COVID-related deaths this week, the lowest level in six weeks as deaths related to the Delta surge seem to be abating. Deaths are a trailing indicator, however, as they often take several weeks to report and verify. Of this week's reported deaths, 19 were in Northern Virginia: six in Prince William County, five apiece in Fairfax and Loudoun counties, two in Arlington County and one in Alexandria.

The number of outbreaks in progress across Northern Virginia declined significantly this week, from 22 to 9, with only two new outbreaks that had not been previously reported by the health department. The only outbreaks reported publicly are those in certain settings, such as nursing homes, schools and daycare centers. An outbreak is defined as being "in progress" until 14 days pass with no new positive cases reported.

The most notable outbreak recently has been at ManorCare Health Services, an Arlington nursing home, where 28 positive cases and six deaths have now been reported.

The health department's dashboard tracking the number of breakthrough infections shows that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 23, 10,972 infections had been reported in fully vaccinated people in Northern Virginia, resulting in 48 deaths. Statewide, 43,383 such infections had been reported, a small percentage of the nearly 480,000 overall cases reported in that time. The health department says the data show that unvaccinated people are 5.8 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals and are 5.7 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The health department's vaccination dashboard shows that average number of doses administered per day has increased this week to about 25,000 a day, as third doses become more readily available. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March, but had fallen to about 12,000 a day in mid-summer.

As of Friday, over 11.44 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, with 74.6% of the adult population and 62.7% of the total population now fully vaccinated. Third doses have been administered to about 501,000 Virginia residents.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Virginia now ranks 10th among all states for the percentage of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Average positivity rate for diagnostic COVID-19 tests both statewide and in Northern Virginia continue to fall with the decline in cases. All Northern Virginia health districts now have rates below 5%, which experts generally believe indicates the spread of the virus is under control, and the statewide rate is down to 5.8%.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Oct. 29)

Northern Virginia: 1,736 new cases (down from 2,199 prior week); 19 new deaths (up from 18 prior week)

Statewide: 10,016 new cases (down from 11,817 prior week); 239 new deaths (down from 277 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 135,513 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 143,450 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 221,661 cases, 2,558 deaths

Statewide: 924,771 cases, 13,907 deaths

Statewide Testing: 9.92 million PCR diagnostic tests (13.82 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 103 (including 14 in Fairfax, 11 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington). Six new cases reported statewide this week.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Oct. 29):

Hospitalizations: 1,058 (down from 1,266 on Oct. 22)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 301 (down from 313 on Oct. 22)

Patients Discharged: 71,365 (586 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.