Northern Virginia is heading into the Thanksgiving weekend with COVID-19 case counts that are nearly as high as the region's first peak in late May.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 865 new cases of coronavirus across the region on Tuesday, raising the seven-day average to 664.6. That's just below the region's peak average of 685.1 set on May 31.

Northern Virginia has now surpassed 70,000 total cases since the pandemic began, and the Prince William health district - which consists of the county and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park - has now exceeded 20,000 total cases.

Two other regions in the state - the Central and the Southwest - hit new high averages for daily cases on Tuesday: 355.1 for the Central and 599 for the Southwest.

Statewide, 2,544 new cases were reported, increasing the state's seven-day average to a new high of 2,402.9. The average is up 42% in the past week and 64% in the past two weeks. That's one of the fastest growth rates in the country, although Virginia's total cases per 100,000 residents are still among the lowest in the nation.

The statewide average test positivity rate for diagnostic PCR tests increased to 7.4%. However, rates in local health districts fell across the board on Tuesday.

The state health department reported 37 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Five of those were in Northern Virginia: three in Fairfax County and two in Prince William County.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 865 new cases, 5 new deaths.

Statewide: 2,544 new cases, 37 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 26,208 PCR diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 70,042 cases, 1,275 deaths

Statewide: 223,582 cases, 3,979 deaths

Statewide Testing: 3.19 million PCR diagnostic tests (3.63 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,492 (down from 1,512 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 354 (up from 351 the previous day and the most since May 31)

Patients Discharged: 23,498 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,023 as of Saturday (down from 1,028 Saturday; data not reported on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.