NOVA Case Chart 11.24.20

Northern Virginia's current seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is close to exceeding its first peak, set May 31. 

 Virginia Department of Health graphic

Northern Virginia is heading into the Thanksgiving weekend with COVID-19 case counts that are nearly as high as the region's first peak in late May. 

The Virginia Department of Health reported 865 new cases of coronavirus across the region on Tuesday, raising the seven-day average to 664.6.  That's just below the region's peak average of 685.1 set on May 31. 

Northern Virginia has now surpassed 70,000 total cases since the pandemic began, and the Prince William health district - which consists of the county and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park - has now exceeded 20,000 total cases. 

Two other regions in the state - the Central and the Southwest - hit new high averages for daily cases on Tuesday: 355.1 for the Central and 599 for the Southwest. 

Statewide, 2,544 new cases were reported, increasing the state's seven-day average to a new high of 2,402.9.  The average is up 42% in the past week and 64% in the past two weeks. That's one of the fastest growth rates in the country, although Virginia's total cases per 100,000 residents are still among the lowest in the nation. 

The statewide average test positivity rate for diagnostic PCR tests increased to 7.4%. However, rates in local health districts fell across the board on Tuesday. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Nov. 24, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 5.7% Down
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 6.3% Down
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 8.0% Down
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 7.9% Down
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 9.7% Down
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 8.4% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 7.4% Up

The state health department reported 37 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.  Five of those were in Northern Virginia: three in Fairfax County and two in Prince William County.   

Northern Virginia data by locality (Nov. 24, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 5,051 350 77
Arlington 5,905 569 157
Fairfax 29,179 2,482 617
Fairfax City 200 17 8
Falls Church 93 14 7
Loudoun 9,512 544 139
Manassas 2,238 136 28
Manassas Park 706 60 8
Prince William 17,158 1,071 234
Totals 70,042 5,243 1,275
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 669 56 6
Spotsylvania 2,995 176 57
Stafford 3,098 189 22
Fauquier 1,401 67 28
Culpeper 2,068 107 20

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 865 new cases, 5 new deaths.

  • Statewide: 2,544 new cases, 37 new deaths.

  • Statewide Testing: 26,208 PCR diagnostic test results reported     

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 70,042 cases, 1,275 deaths  

  • Statewide: 223,582 cases, 3,979 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 3.19 million PCR diagnostic tests (3.63 million when including antibody and antigen tests)  

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,492 (down from 1,512 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 354 (up from 351 the previous day and the most since May 31)

  • Patients Discharged: 23,498 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,023 as of Saturday (down from 1,028 Saturday; data not reported on Sundays or Mondays) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

