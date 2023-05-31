Local Democrats slammed Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s decision to deploy Virginia National Guard service men and women to Texas to “secure” the southern U.S. border with Mexico.
In his announcement Wednesday morning, Youngkin said that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requested assistance from all states to address border crossings.
“The ongoing border crisis facing our nation has turned every state into a border state,” Youngkin said in a press release announcing the move. “As leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis.”
Youngkin said Virginia would be sending 100 of the commonwealth’s roughly 7,200 National Guard troops to Texas. Youngkin’s press office did not immediately respond to InsideNoVa’s request for information regarding how much the deployment would cost, how the 100 troops would be selected or whether they’d carry out any special training ahead of their deployment. National Guard troops hold civilian jobs while serving in the National Guard part-time.
But just as soon as Youngkin made the announcement, local Democrats in Northern Virginia slammed the move, saying Youngkin was using service men and women for political gain and possibly to boost a potential run for president.
“It’s complete political pandering for his presidential ambitions at the expense of our service members and their families,” State Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, told InsideNoVa. “It’s ridiculous. … We have so many veterans and military service men and women in this area.”
In a statement, McPike’s primary opponent for the 29th State Senate district, Del. Elizabeth Guzzman, D-31st, called Youngkin’s announcement a “political stunt.”
“Virginia’s National Guard members are willing to uproot their lives at any moment. We need them and are grateful for their sacrifice, but they should not be asked to leave their jobs and families for a political stunt to advance Gov. Youngkin’s presidential ambitions.”
Youngkin has not announced a run for president, but speculation that he might jump into the crowded Republican primary field is growing. Earlier in May, Youngkin said he wouldn’t be running for president “this year,” but sources have told national outlets like Axios that the term-limited governor is reconsidering as poll numbers for former President Donald Trump have risen and those for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who officially announced his bid last week, have dropped.
Earlier in May, DeSantis announced that he would send 800 of Florida’s National Guard troops to Texas.
Last week, Youngkin added fuel to that speculation when he released a campaign-style video on his Twitter account that made no mention of Virginia or its legislative session.
“Youngkin for President has officially jumped the shark,” State Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th, wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning, “our VA National Guard troops shouldn’t be used to further presidential ambitions, much less fight a MAGA culture war in Texas of all places.”
Republicans have been regularly spotlighting the increase in border crossings between the U.S. and Mexico. In March, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said there were just under 124,000 unique encounters at the border. The number has grown with many people seeking asylum and safe haven from violence, instability and economic despair in their home countries. Most recently, the number of crossings has decreased somewhat after the expiration of the pandemic-era Title 42 policy.
(6) comments
im glad to see we have a Governor thats willing to help with a National crisis
No, this is a good thing.
Maybe the company-sized element will be able to prop up the ailing Texas electrical grid. Or deal with the rampant gun violence within Texas. Maybe they could do an extended stay and assist in election integrity, as the embattled Texas AG admitted to election interference and voter suppression during 2020.
[thumbup]
This is revolting, yet completely typical of Youngkin. The Virginia Reserves should not be deployed for something that is clearly a federal government problem, nor should they be deployed for a stunt that is definitely designed to help further Youngkin's sick politcal ambitions. He's a blight on our country, & one can only hope he fizzles out quickly.
It is clearly a federal government problem. But Biden and democrats are good for nothing but problems and chaos so Youngkin is doing what leaders do- lead.
So I guess you're pro sexual exploitation of women and children, pro human trafficking, pro drug cartel, and pro gun now too?
There's a humanitarian crisis on the southern border for over a year, and even the democrats in small town Texas get it. I repeat, there is a HUMANITARIAN crisis on our southern border sponsored by this administration.
At least Youngkin has the balls to do something about it. The democrats, as usual, are hypocritical. Interpol should round up the administration, and Mexico's for crimes against humanity.
The southern border was safer with Trump in office. That's a fact, and there's no getting around it!
