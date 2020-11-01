As early in-person voting wrapped up Saturday, new data show that over 914,000 Northern Virginians have already cast their ballots for the 2020 election.

That represents 78.3% of the total 1.17 million ballots cast in the last presidential election, in 2016, according to data compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.

Statewide, over 2.73 million Virginians have already voted, representing over two-thirds of the 4 million votes received in 2016.

In Northern Virginia, over 507,000 voters cast their ballots during the in-person voting that began on Sept. 18, and another 407,000 mail-in ballots have been received by local elections officials.

Falls Church has the highest percentage of early turnout relative to 2016 numbers, at 92.3%, while the state's largest locality, Fairfax County, has the lowest, at 72.3%.

All precincts will be open for regular in-person voting Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday at noon in order to be counted. Completed mail-in ballots also can be dropped at any polling location in the voter's jurisdiction on Tuesday.