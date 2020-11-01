2020 election signs early voting trump biden
As early in-person voting wrapped up Saturday, new data show that over 914,000 Northern Virginians have already cast their ballots for the 2020 election.

That represents 78.3% of the total 1.17 million ballots cast in the last presidential election, in 2016, according to data compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project

Statewide, over 2.73 million Virginians have already voted, representing over two-thirds of the 4 million votes received in 2016.

In Northern Virginia, over 507,000 voters cast their ballots during the in-person voting that began on Sept. 18, and another 407,000 mail-in ballots have been received by local elections officials.

Falls Church has the highest percentage of early turnout relative to 2016 numbers, at 92.3%, while the state's largest locality, Fairfax County, has the lowest, at 72.3%.

Early Voting in Northern Virginia

SOURCE: Virginia Public Access Project. Data through Oct. 31, 2020. 

County/City 2020 In-person 2020 by mail 2020 Total Early Vote 2016 Total Votes 2020 as Pct. Of 2016
Alexandria City 36,531 27,459 63,990 75,770 84.5%
Arlington County 59,875 45,173 105,048 121,356 86.6%
Fairfax County 192,401 206,120 398,521 551,183 72.3%
Fairfax City 5,233 4,662 9,895 12,030 82.3%
Falls Church City 3,749 3,480 7,229 7,757 93.2%
Loudoun County 89,133 61,446 150,579 183,097 82.2%
Manassas City 7,485 4,181 11,666 15,411 75.7%
Manassas Park City 2,709 1,489 4,198 5,232 80.2%
Prince William County 110,147 53,670 163,817 196,538 83.4%
TOTALS 507,263 407,680 914,943 1,168,374 78.3%

All precincts will be open for regular in-person voting Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.  Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday at noon in order to be counted.  Completed mail-in ballots also can be dropped at any polling location in the voter's jurisdiction on Tuesday. 

