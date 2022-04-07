With most pandemic restrictions lifted, the Easter Bunny is certainly hopping this spring. Here are just some of the many Easter egg hunts, visits with the Bunny and other springtime celebrations around Northern Virginia this month.
Easter Bunny Photos at Potomac Mills
Daily through April 15, times vary
Potomac Mills, Woodbridge
Sign up: whereisbunny.com
Easter Photos at Manassas Mall
Daily through April 16, times vary
Manassas Mall, Manassas
More info: manassasmall.com
Rippon Lodge Easter Egg Trail
April 9, timed hunts from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Rippon Lodge, Woodbridge
More info: visitpwc.com
Dumfries Easter Egg Hunt
April 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ginn Memorial Park, Dumfries
More info: “Dumfries Easter Egg Hunt” on Facebook
Flashlight Egg Hunt
April 9, 7-8 p.m.
Ages 8-11
Manassas Park Community Center, Manassas Park
www.manassasparkcommunitycenter.com
Easter Egg Hunt, Manassas Park
April 10, 10 a.m. to noon
Ages 1-7
Manassas Park Community Center, Manassas Park
More info: www.manassasparkcommunitycenter.com
Hop Around Downtown Manassas
April 9-16. Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Learn more: visitmanassas.org
Easter Egg Hunt at Ida Lee Park
April 9, noon to 3 p.m.
Ida Lee Park, Leesburg
More info: leesburgva.gov/departments/parks-recreation/events/easter-egg-hunt
Occoquan Peep Week
April 12-14, all day
Historic Downtown Occoquan
Details: occoquanva.gov/occoquan-events/peep-week/
Morven Park Bunny Trail
April 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Morven Park, Leesburg
More info: www.MorvenPark.org/Easter
Easter Egg Hunt in Old Town Alexandria
April 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
218 N. Lee St., Alexandria
Details: oldtownbusiness.org
Eggs-streme Teen Night Egg Hunt
April 7, 7 p.m.
City of Fairfax Parks and Recreation, Fairfax
fairfaxva.gov/government/parks-recreation
Stafford Egg Hunt & Bunny Picture
April 14 and 15
$5 per child for egg hunt and bunny photo-op
Rowser Building, Stafford
Pre-register: staffordparks.com or (540) 658-5116
Easter Egg Hunt at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run
April 10, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Haymarket
Meet the Easter Bunny
April 16, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5:30 p.m.
Braehead Farm, Fredericksburg
Spring Carnival
Daily through April 17, 2-10 p.m.
Prince William Fairgrounds
More info: pwcfair.com
Lee-Fendall House Annual Easter Egg Hunt
April 16-17, times vary
Lee-Fendall House garden, Alexandria.
Sign up: leefendallhouse.org/events/
Easter Egg Hunt, Wesley Chapel UMC
April 9, 11 a.m.
Wesley Chapel UMC, Orlean
Egg-stravaganza at Sky Meadows State Park
April 16, noon to 4 p.m.
Sky Meadows State Park, Delaplane
Learn more: virginia.org/event/egg-stravaganza!/4748/amp/
Easter Egg Hunt at Leesburg Animal Park
April 9-10 and April 16-17, starting at noon
Leesburg Animal Park, Leesburg
Details: leesburganimalpark.com/event/easter-egg-hunt/2022-04-09/
Easter Spring Fling, Roer’s Zoofari
April 9-10 and April 16-17
Roer's Zoofari, Reston
Includes a parade!
More info: roerszoofari.com
Potomac Overlook Park Egg Hunt
April 9-10 and April 12-17
Potomac Overlook Park, Arlington
Sign up: novaparks.com/parks/potomac-overlook-regional-park
Dinosaur Egg Hunt at Sully Historic Site
April 9, all day
Sully Historic Site, Chantilly
More info: fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/sully-historic-site
Meadowlark Gardens Egg Hunt
April 11-13, daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, Wolf Trap
Sign up: novaparks.com/parks/meadowlark-botanical-gardens/events
Easter Egg Hunt and Marshmallow Harvest
Through April 16
Great Country Farms, Bluemont
