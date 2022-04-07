With most pandemic restrictions lifted, the Easter Bunny is certainly hopping this spring. Here are just some of the many Easter egg hunts, visits with the Bunny and other springtime celebrations around Northern Virginia this month.

Easter Bunny Photos at Potomac Mills

Daily through April 15, times vary

Potomac Mills, Woodbridge

Sign up: whereisbunny.com

Easter Photos at Manassas Mall

Daily through April 16, times vary

Manassas Mall, Manassas

More info: manassasmall.com

Rippon Lodge Easter Egg Trail

April 9, timed hunts from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rippon Lodge, Woodbridge

More info: visitpwc.com

Dumfries Easter Egg Hunt

April 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ginn Memorial Park, Dumfries

More info: “Dumfries Easter Egg Hunt” on Facebook

Flashlight Egg Hunt

April 9, 7-8 p.m.

Ages 8-11

Manassas Park Community Center, Manassas Park

www.manassasparkcommunitycenter.com

Easter Egg Hunt, Manassas Park

April 10, 10 a.m. to noon

Ages 1-7

Manassas Park Community Center, Manassas Park

More info: www.manassasparkcommunitycenter.com

Hop Around Downtown Manassas

April 9-16. Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more: visitmanassas.org

Easter Egg Hunt at Ida Lee Park

April 9, noon to 3 p.m.

Ida Lee Park, Leesburg

More info: leesburgva.gov/departments/parks-recreation/events/easter-egg-hunt

Occoquan Peep Week

April 12-14, all day

Historic Downtown Occoquan

Details: occoquanva.gov/occoquan-events/peep-week/

Morven Park Bunny Trail

April 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Morven Park, Leesburg

More info: www.MorvenPark.org/Easter

Easter Egg Hunt in Old Town Alexandria

April 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

218 N. Lee St., Alexandria

Details: oldtownbusiness.org

Eggs-streme Teen Night Egg Hunt

April 7, 7 p.m.

City of Fairfax Parks and Recreation, Fairfax

fairfaxva.gov/government/parks-recreation

Stafford Egg Hunt & Bunny Picture

April 14 and 15

$5 per child for egg hunt and bunny photo-op

Rowser Building, Stafford

Pre-register: staffordparks.com or (540) 658-5116

Easter Egg Hunt at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run

April 10, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Haymarket

thefarmbreweryatbroadrun.com

Meet the Easter Bunny

April 16, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5:30 p.m.

Braehead Farm, Fredericksburg

braeheadfarm.com

Spring Carnival

Daily through April 17, 2-10 p.m.

Prince William Fairgrounds

More info: pwcfair.com

Lee-Fendall House Annual Easter Egg Hunt

April 16-17, times vary

Lee-Fendall House garden, Alexandria.

Sign up: leefendallhouse.org/events/

Easter Egg Hunt, Wesley Chapel UMC

April 9, 11 a.m.

Wesley Chapel UMC, Orlean

Egg-stravaganza at Sky Meadows State Park

April 16, noon to 4 p.m.

Sky Meadows State Park, Delaplane

Learn more: virginia.org/event/egg-stravaganza!/4748/amp/

Easter Egg Hunt at Leesburg Animal Park

April 9-10 and April 16-17, starting at noon

Leesburg Animal Park, Leesburg

Details: leesburganimalpark.com/event/easter-egg-hunt/2022-04-09/

Easter Spring Fling, Roer’s Zoofari

April 9-10 and April 16-17

Roer's Zoofari, Reston

Includes a parade!

More info: roerszoofari.com

Potomac Overlook Park Egg Hunt

April 9-10 and April 12-17

Potomac Overlook Park, Arlington

Sign up: novaparks.com/parks/potomac-overlook-regional-park

Dinosaur Egg Hunt at Sully Historic Site

April 9, all day

Sully Historic Site, Chantilly

More info: fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/sully-historic-site

Meadowlark Gardens Egg Hunt

April 11-13, daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, Wolf Trap

Sign up: novaparks.com/parks/meadowlark-botanical-gardens/events

Easter Egg Hunt and Marshmallow Harvest

Through April 16

Great Country Farms, Bluemont

Details: greatcountryfarms.com/festivals-events

