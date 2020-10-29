The Northern Virginia region's unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.6% in September, but that was largely due to a seasonal contraction in the labor force as college students ended summer jobs and others apparently stopped looking for work.
The region's preliminary September unemployment rate was down from 5.8% in August but still well above the September 2019 rate of 2.2%, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Wednesday. It was also below the overall state rate of 6%. The preliminary unemployment rate is calculated based on surveys of households and businesses and usually adjusted in subsequent months.
The VEC said 90,182 Northern Virginia residents were out of work and looking for jobs in September, down from about 95,000 in August but more than the 36,000 who were out of work in September 2019. The total number employed dropped by 25,000 in September to 1.53 million and was nearly 115,000 below last September's number. The total labor force declined by about 30,000 from August to 1.62 million, down almost 55,000 from last September.
Among Northern Virginia localities, Falls Church had the lowest unemployment rate in September, 3.6%. Manassas Park had the highest rate, 6.9%.
Northern Virginia unemployment rates by locality (September 2020)
|Locality
|20-Apr
|20-May
|20-Jun
|20-Jul
|20-Aug
|Sep-20
|Alexandria
|9.9%
|8.4%
|7.9%
|7.7%
|6.2%
|6.1%
|Arlington
|7.0%
|5.9%
|5.8%
|5.6%
|4.6%
|4.5%
|Fairfax City
|10.1%
|8.4%
|7.8%
|7.3%
|5.6%
|5.2%
|Fairfax County
|10.2%
|8.5%
|7.8%
|7.5%
|6.0%
|5.7%
|Falls Church
|5.8%
|4.8%
|4.8%
|4.5%
|3.5%
|3.6%
|Fauquier
|8.7%
|6.9%
|6.2%
|5.7%
|4.4%
|4.2%
|Loudoun
|9.9%
|8.1%
|7.5%
|6.9%
|5.4%
|5.1%
|Manassas
|10.9%
|9.5%
|8.8%
|8.5%
|6.6%
|6.3%
|Manassas Park
|11.6%
|10.1%
|9.7%
|9.0%
|7.1%
|6.9%
|Prince William
|11.3%
|9.8%
|8.9%
|8.5%
|6.7%
|6.4%
|Stafford
|9.9%
|8.1%
|7.5%
|7.3%
|5.7%
|5.4%
Statewide, the lowest unemployment rates were in western Virginia's Highland County and Piedmont's Madison County, both 3.4%. The highest rate was in the city of Petersburg, just south of Richmond, at 15.4%.
Meanwhile, across Northern Virginia, the weekly number of new unemployment claims filed has ticked up since hitting a low point of 1,509 for the week ending Sept. 26. It was at 2,451 in the week ending Oct. 17 before dipping slightly to 2,188 in the week ending Oct. 24. Weekly new claims for unemployment benefits from the region peaked at over 47,000 in early April but have been fewer than 3,000 every week since early August. Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, however, the region generated only a few hundred new claims for unemployment benefits every week.
Over 310,000 total first-time claims have now been filed from the region since mid-March.
Meanwhile, the measure of first-time claimants who continue to claim weekly unemployment benefits fell to 33,473 last week. That number has been falling consistently since mid-July, when it was over 107,000. That was shortly after the state entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan.
New unemployment claims by locality for Northern Virginia
|LOCALITY
|Week ending Oct. 24
|Total Since March 15
|Continuing Claims
|Fairfax County
|728
|130,180
|14,073
|Prince William
|659
|63,973
|6,842
|Loudoun
|235
|42,526
|4,542
|Alexandria
|123
|20,097
|2,340
|Arlington
|183
|19,308
|2,003
|Stafford
|118
|15,438
|1,526
|Fauquier
|50
|5,867
|556
|Manassas
|44
|6,014
|731
|Culpeper
|30
|4,965
|528
|Falls Church
|10
|1453
|181
|Fairfax City
|7
|445
|131
|Manassas Park
|1
|68
|20
|TOTALS
|2,188
|310,538
|33,473
