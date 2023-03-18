There are plenty of stores to choose from when it comes to women’s clothing, but a local entrepreneur has found success with her designs.
Fariba Sharifi, who owns Ayna Modest Boutique in Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, said she and her sisters wanted to dress modestly to honor their religion, but had trouble finding the right clothing.
So they started making clothes that quickly became popular with other women, first with an online store and, now, with a brick-and-mortar location.
“Right now, 60% of my customers are non-Muslims,” said Sharifi. “There’s so many women that are looking for clothes that are modest.”
“Every time I would wear the outfits, I used to get a lot of compliments,” she said. “People would ask me, ‘Where did you buy it from?’”
Sharifi says that sparked the idea for the business. At Ayna, she works with several designers who make clothing that is fashionable, but not skimpy. “Our style — the fashion, the fabric, the colors that we have — it stands out,” she said.
Sharifi said her journey has been challenging but incredibly rewarding. In fact, she’s been so successful that she plans to open a second store in another major area mall this summer.
“I cannot describe the feeling, it’s the best feeling when you work hard and you see the result,” said Sharifi.
