A number of events are planned around Northern Virginia to commemorate the 22th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will host a remembrance service on Monday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Prince William County Government Complex Sean T. Connaughton Community Plaza at 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The public is welcome to attend.
The Great Falls Freedom Memorial hosts a ceremony Monday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. to honor the six residents of Great Falls and all others who lost their lives and suffered in the attacks and their aftermath. The event will feature patriotic songs by guest singer Erin Gantt, a Boy Scout color guard, “Amazing Grace” bagpiped by local student MacPhearson Strassberg, a keynote speech by Great Falls native Vitale Christy, “Taps,” and a candlelight vigil.The Freedom Memorial is located behind the Great Falls Library at 9830 Georgetown Pike. The ceremony is open to all.
Stafford County hosts its annual 9/11 bell-ringing ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11 near the entrance to the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford.The ceremony involves five tolls, a signal that traditionally marked the safe return of firefighters to the station. The bell ringing is also used at funerals for fire and rescue personnel.
The town of Vienna's 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony takes place Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. Join town leaders, American Legion Post 180 and community members on the Freeman Store lawn.
The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial will be temporarily closed to the public through 2 p.m. Monday, with the exception of victims' families, due to set-up and break-down activities in support of the annual September 11th Observance Ceremony. Surviving family members of the victims of the attacks who would like to visit the memorial during this time are encouraged to contact the Pentagon Special Events Office.
