Northern Virginia is faring better than the rest of the state in terms of the current impact of the COVID-19 virus as well as the amount of community spread, according to the latest weekly update from the Virginia Department of Health.
The health department's new pandemic metrics, updated Monday based on data through Saturday, show that the disease is currently at a "low burden" level in Northern Virginia, is trending downward, and has low levels of community transmission. All other region's of the state either have moderate or high levels of burden of the virus and community transmission.
The overall status update is based on a several metrics, including the number of new cases, the positivity rate of diagnostic tests, the number of new outbreaks, and hospital capacity.
The Northern Virginia region was the hardest-hit part of the state in the early months of the pandemic, but the region's situation has improved significantly since late spring. On Monday, the health department reported 146 new cases in Northern Virginia. The region's seven-day average of new cases increased to 174.9, but the average peaked at 685 at the end of May and was nearly 250 in late August and early September.
Statewide, 687 new cases were reported Monday, increasing the seven-day average to 852. That followed two successive days in which the state added more than 1,000 cases.
Only three net new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported statewide on Monday. Arlington County added one death, but one was removed from Prince William County's total.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,927
|327
|70
|Arlington
|4,057
|507
|152
|Fairfax
|21,357
|2,179
|590
|Fairfax City
|139
|14
|8
|Falls Church
|72
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|6,987
|437
|126
|Manassas
|1,950
|130
|24
|Manassas Park
|616
|55
|8
|Prince William
|12,783
|928
|208
|Totals
|51,888
|4,590
|1,193
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|553
|49
|5
|Spotsylvania
|2,191
|136
|46
|Stafford
|2,072
|161
|18
|Fauquier
|973
|51
|25
|Totals
|5,789
|397
|94
The state's seven-day average diagnostic test positivity rate remained at 4.8% and has now been below than the key level of 5% for 10 successive days. The Fairfax health district's average positivity rate hit another low, 3.8%.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.8% / July 1
|4.1%
|Down
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|2.8%
|Down
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.8% / Oct. 5
|3.8%
|Down
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|4.4%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.8% / Oct. 3
|6.0%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|5.0%
|Down
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1 & Oct. 2
|4.8%
|Stable
In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said the number of patients being treated in Northern Virginia for the virus fell to 183, the lowest since July 26, when it also stood at 183.
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 146 new cases, 0 new net deaths
Statewide: 687 new cases, 3 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 12,597 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 51,888 cases, 1,193 deaths
Statewide: 152,557 cases, 3,276 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.14 million diagnostic tests (2.3 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 925 (up from 877 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 213 (up from 197 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 17,893 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 511 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
