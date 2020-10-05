Weekly Pandemic Metric 10.5.20

According to a variety of metrics measured by the Virginia Department of Health, the Northern Virginia region has a low and declining rate of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus. 

 Virginia Department of Health graphic

Northern Virginia is faring better than the rest of the state in terms of the current impact of the COVID-19 virus as well as the amount of community spread, according to the latest weekly update from the Virginia Department of Health. 

The health department's new pandemic metrics, updated Monday based on data through Saturday, show that the disease is currently at a "low burden" level in Northern Virginia, is trending downward, and has low levels of community transmission. All other region's of the state either have moderate or high levels of burden of the virus and community transmission.

The overall status update is based on a several metrics, including the number of new cases, the positivity rate of diagnostic tests, the number of new outbreaks, and hospital capacity.

The Northern Virginia region was the hardest-hit part of the state in the early months of the pandemic, but the region's situation has improved significantly since late spring.  On Monday, the health department reported 146 new cases in Northern Virginia.  The region's seven-day average of new cases increased to 174.9, but the average peaked at 685 at the end of May and was nearly 250 in late August and early September.

Statewide, 687 new cases were reported Monday, increasing the seven-day average to 852.  That followed two successive days in which the state added more than 1,000 cases. 

Only three net new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported statewide on Monday. Arlington County added one death, but one was removed from Prince William County's total. 

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Oct. 5, 2020.

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,927 327 70
Arlington 4,057 507 152
Fairfax 21,357 2,179 590
Fairfax City 139 14 8
Falls Church 72 13 7
Loudoun 6,987 437 126
Manassas 1,950 130 24
Manassas Park 616 55 8
Prince William 12,783 928 208
Totals 51,888 4,590 1,193
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 553 49 5
Spotsylvania 2,191 136 46
Stafford 2,072 161 18
Fauquier 973 51 25
Totals 5,789 397 94

The state's seven-day average diagnostic test positivity rate remained at 4.8% and has now been below than the key level of 5% for 10 successive days.  The Fairfax health district's average positivity rate hit another low, 3.8%.    

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Oct. 5, 2020. 

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.8% / July 1 4.1% Down
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 2.8% Down
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.8% / Oct. 5 3.8% Down
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 4.4% Up
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.8% / Oct. 3 6.0% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 5.0% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1 & Oct. 2 4.8% Stable

In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said the number of patients being treated in Northern Virginia for the virus fell to 183, the lowest since July 26, when it also stood at 183.     

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 146 new cases, 0 new net deaths

  • Statewide: 687 new cases, 3 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 12,597 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 51,888 cases, 1,193 deaths

  • Statewide: 152,557 cases, 3,276 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.14 million diagnostic tests (2.3 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 925 (up from 877 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 213 (up from 197 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 17,893 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 511 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

 

 

 

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.