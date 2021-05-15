Foster parents from five Northern Virginia jurisdictions have been named 2021 Foster Parents of the Year by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
"Foster parents play a crucial role in caring for children across the region," said Robert C. White Jr., chair of the council's board and a councilmember in the District of Columbia. "It's my pleasure to recognize this year's Foster Parents of the Year for their resilience and commitment during such a challenging year."
Erica Serrano, outreach and recruitment specialist for the Arlington County Department of Human Services and chair of the council's Foster Care Advisory Committee, congratulated the honorees, who were announced earlier this week. “Your commitment to children and their families has meant more than ever during this last year. You all are true heroes!”
Meet all the foster parents of the year from across Northern Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia in this video.
The honorees from Northern Virginia, along with descriptions of their service provided by the Council on Governments, are:
City of Alexandria: Heather and Curtis Marshall
"Heather and Curtis Marshall have made their home available to four of an eight-sibling group that came into the foster care system in 2019. They have always kept a positive outlook in the home, especially when addressing any concerning behaviors with the children. Thanks to their unconditional love the children have become more caring toward others. They have provided a nurturing and judgement-free environment where the children are able to openly express themselves and begin the healing process."
Arlington County: Nathan Wiehe and Cassie Ravo
"Nathan Wiehe and Cassie Ravo have been foster parents with Arlington County for just over three years. During that time, they have shown selflessness, patience and understanding to the youth that they serve, particularly older youth. They have thoughtfully created ways to make each foster child feel like they are an equal part of their family with the same rights and responsibilities as anyone else. For example, the Wiehe-Ravos ensure that the youth participate in meal planning and assist them in preparing a meal for the family at least once a week. The youth have expressed that this is a skill that they are thankful for receiving and will be able to take many of these recipes with them as they transition to adulthood. Their perseverance has shown that it is necessary to continue parenting despite the difficulties and conflicts they may encounter whether the child is still with them or not."
Fairfax County: Scott and Marie Kokotajlo
"Scott and Marie Kokotajlo found the right balance of nurturing and limits as they got to know each child and developed supportive, trusting relationships where the kids felt safe and cared for. They put the children’s birth family at ease as the family saw how the Kokotajlos cared for their children. As the family prepared for reunification, the Kokotajlos came alongside the children’s mother and shared parenting strategies they’d found to work well with each child. The children returned home to their mother more than a year ago and both families remain in touch giving further evidence of the strong, caring relationships the Kokotajlos have built with the whole family."
Loudoun County: Jamie and Kathryn Payton
"The Payton family has gone above and beyond for years for the foster care youth in Loudoun County. They have 'unofficially' supported a Fostering Futures youth who has moved out of state for college and have continued to open their home and consider him part of their family. The Paytons are collaborative in meeting this young adult’s unique medical and psychological needs immediately when their support is requested. This family has shown an unwavering willingness and enthusiasm to take in emergency placements when other families declined. They advocate for the children in their home, while being proactive in determining appropriate educational settings for them as well."
Prince William County: Timothy and Jessica Woodcock
"Timothy and Jessica Woodcock and their three children, Kylie, Lexie and Logan, joined the Prince William County Foster Parent Program in 2016. They have provided care for several children including a sibling group and provided respite care for many of our foster children. They continually make themselves and their home available for emergency situations that have come up no matter the day or time. The entire family are very humble and calm people who willingly display their commitment and kindness with every interaction including staff, biological families, and especially the children."
