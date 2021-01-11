Northern Virginia hit a new high seven-day average of COVID-19 cases on Monday as the state surpassed 400,000 cases to date.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,323 new cases of coronavirus Monday in Northern Virginia, following 1,223 on Sunday. That marks the sixth straight day of more than 1,000 new cases and brought the region's seven-day average to 1,167.3, surpassing its previous high of 1,124.4, set Dec. 12.

Two other regions of Virginia also set new record highs for seven-day averages on Monday: the Southwest, with 1,034 average daily cases, and the Central, with 895.3.

Statewide, 4,530 new cases were reported Monday, following 5,141 on Sunday. The state's seven-day average also set a new high of 5,121.4, the 10th straight day it has set a record. The state jumped from 300,000 to 400,000 total cases in just 23 days, and has doubled its total number of cases in less than two months, as it hit 200,000 cases on Nov. 14.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus continue to soar as well, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. A record 3,117 patients were being treated statewide for COVID-19 on Monday. In Northern Virginia, 659 patients are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, the most since May 22 but still below the region's peak of 818 on April 30.

The health department reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, following two on Sunday. Reported deaths tend to be significantly lower on weekends than they are during the week. One of Monday's reported new deaths was in Arlington County.

Arlington also has now surpassed 10,000 cases overall since the pandemic began, becoming the 10th jurisdiction in Virginia to do so. Fairfax County, the state's largest locality, has the most cases overall and will likely report its 50,000th case Tuesday.

Average diagnostic test positivity rates have stabilized in recent days. However, they generally remain above the key level of 10% at which health officials believe not all cases are being captured.

Through Sunday, about 174,000 Virginians had received one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and about 15,000 were fully vaccinated with two doses, according to the health department's dashboard. The state has distributed about 560,000 doses to date.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,323 new cases, 1 new death.

Statewide: 4,530 new cases, 10 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 32,988 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 116,771 cases, 1,465 deaths

Statewide: 403,386 cases, 5,393 deaths

Statewide Testing: 4.62 million PCR diagnostic tests (5.59 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 3,117 (up from 3,060 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,117 reached Jan. 11

Patients in ICU: 571 (up from 553 the previous day and the most ever)

Patients Discharged: 33,142 total

Nursing Home Patients: 2,065 as of Saturday (most since at least June 23; no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.