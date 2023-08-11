Northern Virginia home sales fell 20% in July compared with July 2022, but median prices rose from the prior year, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.

The numbers continued a trend that has been seen for much of the past year, as higher mortgage rates have kept inventories down, but homes that have gone on the market are selling quickly.

“Even though sales are lower, people still looking to buy should expect higher prices since supply and demand are still not in sync," said NVAR board member Rachel Carter of Coldwell Banker Realty.

The average months of supply continues to creep upward each month, and the 1.0 months of supply in July was near the five-year average of 1.2 months of supply. The average days on the market for sold homes in July 2023 was 15 days, the same as in July 2022.

The median sold price for a home in July was $691,000, up 6.3% from July 2022.

“Sales are down, driven largely by high mortgage rates which are keeping people from selling and making affordability a real issue -- especially for first time homebuyers. While we do expect the home declines to impact realtor and broker revenues, we don’t see homes losing value this year,” said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin.

The reports covers home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton.

Here are other details from the report: