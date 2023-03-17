Northern Virginia home sales fell 26.4% in February compared to February 2022, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.
However, sales were up 28.3% over January, and the Realtor group said market activity resembles that in February 2019 and February 2020, before the significant jump following the early days of the pandemic.
“The spring market for real estate is looking up. We are getting back to a market that is familiar — closer to what we remember from before COVID,” said NVAR board member Mayra Pineda of Sampson Properties. “Based on the data as well as what my current clients are experiencing, there are many reasons for both buyers and sellers to be optimistic about the year ahead."
Even though homes were on the market longer than a year earlier, they are moving quicker than in January. The average days on the market was 32 days, up 28% compared to February 2022, but down from 36 days in January. Inventory is also increasing but remains in short supply. In February, the region had 0.76 months of inventory, up 85.9% from February 2022.
Despite challenges in the market, home prices continue to grow, ever so slightly. The median sold price for a home in February was $615,000, up 1.3% from February 2022. This is also an increase the (pre-pandemic) February 2019 median sold price of $505,000.
"Our region is steadier and more predictable than many other U.S. markets that have seen sharper price increases and decreases,” said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. “Limited inventory has dictated home prices here in Northern Virginia and across the country, amid market challenges such as inflation, mortgage rates and subdued sales activity.”
The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors data include home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton.
Other data from the February report:
- The total sold volume in February was $723.2 million, down 23.7% from February 2022.
- The average sold price for a home was $725,882, up 1.6% from February 2022 and significantly more than February 2019 (pre-pandemic), when the average sold price was $571,375.
- The number of active listings was 1,234, up 37.7% from February 2022, when there were 896 listings. This number was down from February 2019 (pre-pandemic) when the number of active listings was 1,896.
- Pending sales were 1,201, down 33.5% compared to February 2022.
