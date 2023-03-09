The 2023 Northern Virginia Housing Expo, a regional housing fair, will be held at Dominion High School in Sterling on April 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The free public event, an initiative of local, state and federal housing agencies and other organizations, showcases both first-time homeownership and rental opportunities and resources throughout Northern Virginia. Visitors can speak with experts in the exhibit hall, attend a variety of informational workshops and take advantage of individual financial coaching from certified volunteer coaches.
The expo is a cooperative effort between representatives from Prince William, Fairfax, Arlington and Loudoun counties; the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church and Manassas Park; Virginia Housing; the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (DC Regional Office); Northern Virginia Association of Realtors, and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
Laura K. Nickle, president of Communi-k Inc., is the event manager, and First Home Alliance of Woodbridge is the nonprofit partner for the event.
The expo will include workshops and exhibits designed to educate attendees about getting and staying creditworthy, first-time buyer programs, rental assistance programs, Virginia’s mortgage relief program, senior housing options and more. Upon arrival, visitors can sign up for a financial coaching session with a trained volunteer from Britepaths, a Fairfax County nonprofit.
In addition to the live expo on April 1, the virtual expo the group has hosted since 2020 at novahousingexpo.org attracted more than 120,000 visits in 2022. The virtual expo features an online exhibit hall, dozens of helpful webinars, a growing library of five-minute videos on specific aspects of the home-buying process, and the opportunity to sign up for free virtual financial coaching with a Britepaths volunteer in either English or Spanish.
Exhibitor spots are still available for this year's event. More information about the expo is available at www.NoVaHousingExpo.org.
