The Northern Virginia region's unemployment rate fell to 5.8% in August, and initial claims for unemployment benefits are at their lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to new reports this week.

The region's preliminary August unemployment rate was down significantly from a revised rate of 7.3% in July but still well above the August 2019 rate of 2.5%, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Wednesday. It was also below the overall state rate of 6.3%. The preliminary unemployment rate is calculated based on surveys of households and businesses and usually adjusted in subsequent months.

The VEC said 95,860 Northern Virginia residents were out of work and looking for jobs in August, down from 121,000 in July but more than the 41,000 who were out of work in August 2019. The total number employed grew by about 14,000 from July to 1.55 million but was still 90,000 below last August's number.

Among Northern Virginia localities, Falls Church had the lowest unemployment rate in August, 3.5%. Manassas Park had the highest rate, 7.1%.

Statewide, the lowest unemployment rate was in western Virginia's Highland County, 3.1%. The highest rate was in the city of Petersburg, just south of Richmond, at 15.8%

In a separate report Thursday, the VEC said the number of new claims for unemployment benefits from Northern Virginia residents fell 13.7% in the week ending Sept. 26 to 1,509. That's the lowest number of new claims since the week ending March 14, just before pandemic-related business shutdowns began, when only 404 were filed from the region.

Over 302,000 total first-time claims have now been filed from the region since mid-March, but the number has been fewer than 2,000 for five successive weeks. Meanwhile, the measure of first-time claimants who continue to claim weekly unemployment benefits fell to 48,780 last week. That number has been falling consistently since mid-July, when it was over 107,000. That was shortly after the state entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

Statewide first-time jobless claims fell below 10,000 last week for the first time since the pandemic began and stood at 9,377. The statewide high for first-time claims was 147,000 the week ending April 4.

Continued claims statewide fell to 173,000, down from a high of 403,000 the week ending May 16.