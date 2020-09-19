Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death Friday at 87 prompted messages of respect from area lawmakers for the long-time champion of women's rights.
U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th: "As a woman who studied and practiced law, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a ‘shero’. I, along with so many others, admired Justice Ginsburg because of her devotion to fighting for a cause that was greater than just herself. The impact she had on our society and our system of justice will live on for generations to come. Words cannot truly do justice for this loss that so many of us feel so personally. Rest in power, RBG."
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.: “Justice Ginsburg's legacy lies in a legal system far fairer than the one she found as one of only nine women in her first-year Harvard Law class. As a litigator, she rid our country of statutes that discriminated against women who were breadwinners and men who were child-rearers. As a justice, her majority opinions opened Virginia's last all-male public school to women and freed people with disabilities from the isolating confines of institutions. Just as famously, she was uncompromising when the Court erred on issues of equality and fundamental rights, penning dissents that sharply defended the Voting Rights Act and women’s access to reproductive health care, all while reminding us ‘you can disagree without being disagreeable.’ Quite simply, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant. My condolences go out to the Ginsburg family, the Court, and the over 300 million Americans who benefit from the more perfect union she brought about. In light of the Scalia precedent and the fact that voting is already underway in multiple states, Senator Kaine believes the Senate should wait until after the next inauguration before considering a nominee to fill this vacancy. He will do everything he can to ensure that this Supreme Court seat is not filled until then."
U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st: “Justice Ginsburg’s legacy will forever be remembered as a public servant to our nation, devoting her life to justice. While Justice Ginsburg and I were at different ends of the political spectrum, dedication to the United States and the defense of the Constitution is a virtue that knows no single party. Her example alone has led so many women to enter our courts, our law firms, and our schools. For that, our nation should be forever grateful. I send my deepest condolences to the Ginsburg family, and I hope that the words of the prophet Isaiah in some small way bring you comfort during this difficult time: ‘Fear not, for I am with you, be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you; I will help you; I will uphold you with my right hand of righteousness.’”
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.: "Our nation has lost a giant. Thank you, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG), for your life of fighting for our most vulnerable and championing true equality for all. History will remember you as a trailblazer and a voice for liberty and equality. #RestInPeace"
State Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William, who is running for governor next year: “Standing at 5’1, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a legal giant and a one woman revolution. Like so many others in this country, Ruth Bader Ginsburg changed my life forever. It wasn’t until she led the Supreme Court in allowing women to enroll in the Virginia Military Institute that I had the opportunity to realize my dream of attending the school. When she explained her decision, and her belief that women can do all things if given the opportunity, it was like she was speaking directly to me, a young woman who few people thought could succeed. She inspired me to serve my country, and ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia Justice Ginsburg, thank you for all of the protections you fought for that so many of us take for granted. Thank you for breaking down barriers. Thank you for being a warrior in the battle for women’s equality. Thank you for inspiring me, and showing me that this girl from Petersburg could grow up to be anything I wanted to be. We will fight on with you forever in our hearts.”
