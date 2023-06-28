Northern Virginia resident Vic Goel will put his knowledge to the test during Wednesday’s airing of famed quiz show “Jeopardy!”
Goel, a Vienna resident, is a corporate immigration attorney and legal tech enthusiast, according to his LinkedIn profile. He works as the managing partner at Reston-based Goel & Anderson.
“I recently took a leap and did something that might be considered bold, gutsy, or let's be honest, totally geeky. I'm going to be on the classic game show, Jeopardy!” Goel posted on his LinkedIn profile last week. “Just taking the test and getting an audition ticked off a big box on my bucket list, but it was truly a thrill for this trivia nerd and film buff to make it onto the show and visit the legendary Sony Pictures studio for taping. So, I invite you to come for the knowledge, and stay for the laughs (i.e., my attempts to master the buzzer).”
Goel said he plans to donate any winnings to the American Immigration Council.
“Jeopardy!," which is in its 39th season in syndication, airs on WJLA-TV (ABC) at 7:30 p.m. in the Washington, D.C., region.
Good luck, Vic!
