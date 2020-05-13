Northern Virginia's top local government leaders joined Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday to support his decision to delay the first phase of reopening businesses in the region.
On Tuesday, Northam announced that while the rest of the state will move to Phase One of reopenings on Friday, Northern Virginia will delay that move for at least two weeks, until May 29. Northern Virginia leaders and health officials requested the delay, saying in part that the region had not reached the targets the governor had set before reopening non-essential businesses, such as hair salons and restaurants.
Northern Virginia also accounts for over half of the state's total cases of coronavirus as well as reported deaths related to the virus.
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay also cited the fact that Northern Virginia is part of the Washington region, and neither Maryland nor the District of Columbia have begun reopening non-essential businesses.
“The DC metropolitan area … is one cohesive region, and frankly folks from all those jurisdictions cross jurisdictional boundaries every single day by the thousands," said McKay, speaking remotely via a video connection during Northam's thrice-weekly news conference in Richmond. “This virus does not know jurisdictional boundaries, so we must remain a coordinated metropolitan Washington.”
McKay was joined during the news conference by Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey, Loudoun County Board Chair Phyllis Randall, Prince William County Board Chair Ann Wheeler, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson and Falls Church Mayor David Tarter. Tarter is chair of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, a coalition of 13 local governments.
Not all localities in the region agreed with the requested delay, however. Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish, for example, told InsideNoVa on Tuesday that his city was not consulted.
"It's wrong for the larger jurisdictions to assume that they represent everyone," Parrish said. "It was a very big surprise to many that they did what they did."
The Phase One delay affects Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and all the towns in them, as well as the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park. Meanwhile, neighboring localities such as Fauquier and Stafford County will be able to enter Phase One on Friday.
In Phase One, non-essential businesses can open under the following general guidelines:
- Hair salons, barbershops and spas can open but must be at no more than 50% capacity and by appointment only. Stylists and customers must wear masks.
- Retail stores and churches can open at 50% capacity with social distancing guidelines in place, and customer-facing retail employees must wear masks.
- Restaurants, wineries and breweries may open for outdoor dining only at 50% capacity with cleaning requirements in place.
- Indoor gyms cannot open, but gyms may offer limited outdoor group activities.
- Outdoor swimming pools can open for lap swimming only.
“Phase one represents a small step forward, but we will remain vigilant," Northam said. "We will monitor health data closely.”
Loudoun's Randall said she understands the plight of local businesses that have been closed since mid-March but that the region should follow the data and the guidance of its health directors.
“There is nothing I want more than to be able to enter Phase One," she said. "I realize how much our small businesses are suffering. This is not lost on me. We will move to Phase One the moment our health directors say we can do so safely."
Wheeler emphasized the need for Northern Virginians to continue to follow the stay-at-home orders and to practice social distancing and good hygiene. “These practices work," she said. "They’ve been slowing cases and the rate of new cases in Virginia.”
Northam said he is in regular contact with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser regarding a timeline for reopening the region.
“We all share the same priorities – to ensure that public health is our top priority as we move forward," he said. "W're really focused on data rather than dates, and that’s something that we’ll continue to do going forward.”
On other topics addressed during Wednesday's news conference:
- Northam said no other region or locality has formally requested to delay moving to Phase One, but if he receives a formal request he will consider it.
- The Virginia Department of Health has contracted with a number of staffing companies around the state to begin hiring up to 1,300 contact tracers, who will reach out to people who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Over 3,000 applications have already been received for the positions.
- The state is planning to test residents and staff at all 260 of its long-term care facilities, Northam said, although a two-week timeline suggested by the federal government may be ambitious.
- The state Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen 11 customer service centers Monday in seven of the eight regions. Northern Virginia will not be included in those reopenings. However, the centers will only provide services that must be completed in person, such as obtaining a new driver's license or an original vehicle registration or title.
- Northam said the state is working with a number of retailers to expand coronavirus testing in order to meet his goal of 10,000 tests a day. He added that he expects an "exciting announcement" soon from Walmart. "Robust testing is a critical piece of our plan to slowly ease restrictions in Phase One," he said. "We’re getting there."
- After Memorial Day, the governor said, he will reduce the number of weekly news conferences on COVID-19 from three to two, and they will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
