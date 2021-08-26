Northern Virginia officials want more affordable housing and investment in transportation for the area.
Those were among topics discussed by the top elected officials Tuesday at the sixth annual Northern Virginia Regional Elected Leaders Summit at George Mason University in Arlington.
The event was hosted by several Northern Virginia chambers of commerce. The panelists were Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay, Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol and Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson.
The panel touched on several regional issues, including the response to the coronavirus pandemic, economic development and housing.
Cristol touted Arlington’s investment in eviction protections, while McKay focused on transparent data about the virus in Fairfax. Randall was proud that Loudoun’s government remained open to the public, and Wheeler boosted Prince William’s food distribution efforts.
Wilson said local governments in the region worked together to address ever-changing needs from the pandemic. “We have partnered in a way I’ve never seen and it’s because we were all going through the same thing.”
Moving forward, Randall said her focus will be on protecting children from the virus rather than combating misinformation. “I am tired of begging people to save their own lives. There is no reason not to get vaccinated.”
Wheeler highlighted Prince William’s move, along with Loudoun, to locally administer health services.
On economic development, officials were unanimous on a need for affordable housing, along with an increase in transit and child care options to remain competitive.
Randall said areas around Metro stops need high investment. She said counties should have rural, suburban and urban development policies, but particularly that “dense vertical development belongs around transit.”
Wheeler touted redevelopment in the north Woodbridge area around the Virginia Railway Express station. She also mentioned a potential mixed-use center near GMU’s Science and Technology Campus, which is scheduled for a hearing at the Planning Commission next month, and planned investment in Belmont Bay.
Wheeler said Prince William needs more affordable housing and mentioned efforts to draft a related ordinance. She said the county’s Comprehensive Plan “has really opened up the entire county to sort of look at where we do these things.” The Board of Supervisors has directed county staff to take a countywide approach to the update, but has not approved a final document.
Wheeler briefly touched on opposition to development in certain parts of the county, particularly the rural area, and said “the board majority” is committed to affordable housing.
“Part of governing is doing what is right and what’s not always easy,” she said. “People seem to think the people who scream the loudest should be driving the conversations, but sometimes governing is about making decisions about what’s right for the county.”
McKay said affordable housing investment should not have boundaries.
“I am tired of communities within our region being off-limits for affordable housing investment, especially when those communities contain most of the high-quality jobs those people need to be able to improve their community and family situation,” he said. “I’m willing to lose an election on this issue. … You don’t live in a complete community if the people who work in the service industry don’t live in proximity to you.”
McKay said Northern Virginia localities must focus on marketing to young professionals and having an identity outside of Washington. “We’re not a suburb of Washington, D.C. We are an economic employment center in Northern Virginia and we have a very high quality of life. It’s great that we’re proximate to the district, but we’re not reliant on that like we were in the past.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.