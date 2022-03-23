Local governments across Northern Virginia are banding together to launch a donation drive for Ukrainian refugees.
Elected leaders at a press conference Wednesday announced the drive to collect new coats, blankets, socks and gloves.
“Our residents don’t want to stand by – they want to help,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay. “As we uplift and offer support to our residents of Ukrainian descent here in the county, we can also aid in efforts abroad, sending much needed supplies to the millions of displaced Ukrainians taking refuge in Poland.”
Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, a marked escalation of tensions and hostilities between the two countries since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
The Ukrainian military has resisted the invasion more strongly than anticipated, with estimates of Russian casualties possibly near 10,000 compared to an estimated high of 4,000 for Ukraine.
On March 21, the United Nations estimated nearly 1,000 civilians have been killed, with more than 3.6 million fleeing the country and 6.5 million people displaced within Ukraine.
“We are all coming together as a region because we are horrified at what is happening in Ukraine,” said Arlington County board member Libby Garvey. “It should be impossible in this century.”
The Northern Virginia aid drive is similar to measures taken to support refugees in the Middle East in recent years.
“We know that there is so much beyond our control,” McKay said. “What we can do as a community is donate generously.”
Falls Church Mayor David Tarter said the world must not allow a “dark new era” of authoritarianism and that “this is everyone’s war.”
“Democracy both here and around the world is fragile and should be fought for,” he said.
Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger said the Ukrainian people “did not ask for any of this.”
“Thoughts and prayers are great,” she said. “But when we can take action, we are at our best.”
The donation campaign kicked off Wednesday. Acceptable items are new or gently-used coats, new blankets, new pairs of sweat socks or heavy socks and new pairs of gloves.
Donations will be accepted through April 15 and then be packaged for shipping by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Paxton Moving of Wilmington, N.C., will ship the items overseas. Dozens of donation sites are across the region, including 12 in the Prince William County area. For more information and a list of donation sites, visit helpukrainenova.org.
