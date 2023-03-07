Leaders in Northern Virginia launched a fundraiser for victims of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last month. The Northern Virginia Regional Commission announced a local aid program that will collect money to purchase food packages for those affected.
At the launch announcement Friday, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay highlighted the recent deployment of Fairfax County's Virginia Task Force 1 search and rescue team while acknowledging the loss of life.
"We know that was part of the immediate response," he said, adding that the road to recovery would be an ongoing, long-term effort.
The goal is to raise $25,000. The money will be used to purchase eight tons of food. Each package will contain 30 pounds of food and costs $45. The commission is working with the nongovernmental organization Embrace Relief to assist with the on-ground purchase and distribution of food packages.
Commission Chair John Chapman said Northern Virginia residents and businesses have always helped those in need, and "this time is no different."
"We believe this $25,000 goal is a modest benchmark to reach here in this region to help those who literally have lost everything,” Chapman said.
Previously, the regional commission worked to donate tons of blankets, coats, socks and gloves to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Feb. 6, killing thousands and displacing millions.
Mustafa Akpinar, an Embrace Relief Virginia representative, said his hometown was in the earthquake's epicenter.
"I personally lost three of my first cousins and their families. The destruction is huge, and I want to thank our local leaders for being here," Akpinar said.
The commission has also set up a link to collect donations for the victims.
