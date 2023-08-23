Elected officials participated Tuesday in the Northern Virginia Regional Elected Leaders Summit. Pictured, from left, are Jummy Olabanji of NBC Washington; Libby Garvey, vice chair of the Arlington County Board; Jeffrey McKay, chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors; Phyllis Randall, chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors; Ann Wheeler, chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors; and Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson.