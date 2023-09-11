A Manassas man died over the weekend while hiking the Grand Canyon in Arizona.
Ranjith Varma, 55, of Manassas, has been identified as the deceased, according to a Grand Canyon National Park news release.
At approximately 1:55 p.m. Saturday, the release states, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received an emergency call of a hiker in distress on the North Kaibab Trail approximately one mile south of Cottonwood Campground. Shortly thereafter the hiker became unresponsive, and bystanders initiated CPR.
National Park Service search and rescue personnel responded to the call via helicopter. Given the location, specialized helicopter maneuvers were employed to allow rangers to assume care of the hiker, initiating advanced life support efforts, according to park officials. Attempts to resuscitate the Varma were unsuccessful.
Varma was hiking from the South Rim to North Rim (Rim-to-Rim) in a single day, which the Associated Press reported is a distance of 21 miles.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner in Arizona.
The AP reported it was not clear if heat was a contributing factor to the death.
