The United Service Organizations recently hosted a “Battle between Bases,” in which service members from Marine Corps Base Quantico and Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall competed in a Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 video game tournament.
“Gaming has recently been made a core program at the USO, and we are piloting different types of events here,” said Ben Bruce, regional gaming manager of the USO National Capital District. Bruce joined the organization last summer to run gaming events and build up the gaming community on area bases.
The battle between Quantico and Myer-Henderson Hall featured about 20 active-duty service members competing from their respective USO centers. The tournament was played via custom 4v4 game modes.
“Call of Duty has always had a great amount of interest from our service members,” Bruce said. “We had run Warzone 2.0 tournaments before at both bases, but this time we wanted to try an event that unites the local players toward a common goal and builds camaraderie.”
The Marines at USO Quantico Main won the event with an overall score of 3-1. The teams played through a series of game modes in Modern Warfare 2: Team DeathMatch, Control, Hardpoint and Search and Destroy. Myer won Team DeathMatch, but Quantico won the rest of the matches.
While this tournament’s reward was just bragging rights, the USO plans to continue to raise the stakes if interest remains high. The organization is also looking to include other local bases in future events.
