Northern Virginia is one of five communities across the country named to the 2022 class of Great American Defense Communities.
The Association of Defense Communities announced the five selected communities at the Defense Communities National Summit this spring. Also in the 2022 class are West Valley Partners, Ariz., Tullahoma, Tenn., Antelope Valley, Calif., and Florida’s Space Coast.
Northern Virginia is home to Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Fort Belvoir and Marine Corps Base Quantico.
“Our military needs America’s defense communities to support them,” said Bob Ross, president of the association. “We are proud to recognize Northern Virginia as a region that goes above and beyond to support service members, veterans, and their families.”
The Great American Defense Communities program was launched in 2016 to recognize and celebrate the communities and regions that support military installations for their exceptional commitment to improving the lives of service members, veterans and their families.
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors member Penelope A. Gross, who is also co-chair of the Community, Military, and Federal Facilities Partnership of Northern Virginia, said the partnership has worked for 12 years to facilitate collaboration between the military and local communities.
“It’s wonderful to have the base commanders engage with community leaders and organizations across the region to develop and expand partnerships – together we have accomplished and can accomplish much,” she added. “Over the years we have addressed many military-community issues in Northern Virginia to include workforce development and transition, cybersecurity, transportation and resiliency.”
Communities are chosen through a competitive nomination process based on integration, support and collaboration with installations and community-building efforts, such as educational and employment opportunities.
This year, the Great American Defense Communities Program has a special focus on how communities are innovating and pioneering new ways to serve service members and their families.
