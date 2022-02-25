Get ready to ride The One.
Fairfax County and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority unveiled the name and branding for the county’s U.S. 1 bus rapid transit line Friday, naming the forthcoming system the One.
Now scheduled to open in 2030, the BRT will run from the Huntington Metro to Fort Belvoir. Similar to systems in Alexandria and Richmond, the line will feature dedicated median-running bus lanes, level-boarding from platform stations and off-board fare payment systems designed to cut down on the time it takes for passengers to get on and off. It’s estimated to carry about 15,000 riders per weekday.
The project is slated to cost $730 million in total, with more than half of that being spent to widen the road, a layout that was chosen over repurposing auto lanes. The NVTA is contributing over $250 million for the project. The Virginia Department of Transportation is contributing $415 million for the widening.
“This project gets people off the road, which is very very important,” NVTA CEO Monica Backmon told InsideNova Friday at the Gerry Hyland Government Center in Fairfax County, where officials unveiled the name and branding. “This is going to be huge. When this project is finished it’s going to be the largest bus rapid transit project in the Commonwealth of Virginia. … It’s going to give us the most bang for the buck regarding reducing congestion, getting people out of their cars, having big activity centers where people can walk, play, get on the BRT.”
The finer details regarding the exact layout and alignment of the project are still in the design phase, which planners expect to last through 2023, after which right of way and utility work will begin. Construction on the actual widening and the BRT is scheduled to begin in 2025.
The line could eventually be extended into Prince William County. Last year, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation conducted a study on bringing BRT, express bus service or Metrorail into Prince William County. It found that extending the BRT down to Triangle would be the most cost-effective option for bringing rapid transit south of the Occoquan River.
If VDOT, Prince William County and the NVTA decide to move forward with an extension, years of planning would be needed before identifying funding sources. The preliminary DRPT study also examined the possibility of extending the Yellow and Blue Metrorail lines into the county.
"If you look at the time and the cost, BRT can be a more temporary option or a more permanent option, but still moving those people and transforming the community,” Backmon said. “So I think this is something that Prince William may definitely take a look at … for their section of Route 1."
