The last of six defendants was sentenced Monday for multiple health care fraud conspiracies involving kickbacks and fake billings that resulted in nearly $8 million in losses to health-care benefit programs.
According to court documents, Mohamed Abdalla, 48, of Allendale, New Jersey, owned multiple pharmacies in Northern Virginia, including Medex Health Pharmacy in Falls Church and Royal Care Pharmacy in Fairfax. As the owner, Abdalla oversaw and executed two related schemes to defraud health care benefit programs, the U.S. District Attorney's Office for Easter Virginia said in a news release.
One scheme involved the payment or receipt of unlawful kickbacks for expensive drugs and devices in violation of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute, the release said. Another scheme involved billing federal, state, and private health care benefit programs for numerous expensive drugs and devices that were not medically necessary, not prescribed by a physician, or were not received by a beneficiary.
From at least January 2014 through at least the end of 2018, Abdalla participated in several schemes to pay kickbacks for the referral of prescriptions for compound medications and for an expensive naloxone auto-injector device used to treat opioid emergencies, court records show.
Abdalla and his conspirators then billed federal health care benefit programs, including Medicare and TRICARE, which is the Department of Defense’s health care program, in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute. Abdalla obtained over $2 million from these schemes.
In addition, Abdalla and employees at his pharmacies conspired to defraud federal, state, and private health care benefit programs by engaging in numerous other schemes, including billing for prescriptions in the names of themselves, family members, and other pharmacy employees, and billing for prescriptions for pharmacy customers that were never filled, according to court records. These additional schemes resulted in a loss to these health care benefit programs of approximately $6,216,434.39.
On March 19, Abdalla was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in the conspiracies. Five additional defendants have pleaded guilty and been sentenced for their respective roles in conspiring to pay kickbacks and defraud health insurance providers:
Onkur Lal, 30, of Alexandria, worked for Abdalla as a pharmacy technician and pharmacy intern before ultimately working as a licensed pharmacist. From approximately January 2014 to April 2019, Lal engaged in numerous health care fraud schemes resulting in millions of dollars in losses, according to the District Attorney's Office. At times, Lal used his specialized knowledge to circumvent audits and investigations by third parties, who were investigating fraud on behalf of health benefit programs. On March 5, Lal was sentenced to three years in prison.
Mohammed Tariq Amin, 35, of Fairfax, worked for Abdalla as a pharmacy technician and was the general manager of Royal Care for almost two years. From approximately January 2015 to November 2018, Amin conspired with Abdalla and others to pay kickbacks for the referral of prescriptions of an expensive naloxone auto-injector device, court records show. He also engaged in numerous other schemes that defrauded health care benefit programs and used his specialized knowledge to circumvent audits and investigations. Amin was sentenced today to two years in prison.
Daniel Tyler Walker, 51, of Lewes, Delaware, worked as a pharmaceutical sales specialist for a pharmaceutical company and was responsible for marketing an expensive naloxone auto-injector device used to treat opioid emergencies. From approximately August 2015 to April 2017, Walker accepted kickbacks from Abdalla and Amin for the referral of prescriptions for this device, which were then billed to federal health care programs, prosecutors said. Walker was sentenced today to 15 months in prison.
Seth Michael Myers, 53, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, from approximately spring of 2013 to mid-2016, conspired with Abdalla, another individual who was a licensed physician, and others to accept kickbacks for the referral of expensive compound medications that were billed to federal health care benefit programs. A company that was created by Myers and the licensed physician was paid over $2.5 million during the scheme, court records state. On March 19, Myers was sentenced to two years in prison.
Michael Beatty, 53, of Finksburg, Maryland, worked as a licensed pharmacist at Fallston Pharmacy in Fallston, Maryland. From approximately the summer of 2013 to the fall of 2014, Beatty conspired with Myers and a licensed physician to pay kickbacks for the referral of expensive compound medications, which were billed to federal health care benefit programs, court records show. On March 5, Beatty was sentenced to one year and one day in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.