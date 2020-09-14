Northern Virginia reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases Monday than any day since July 9.

The region had only 116 new cases, bringing its seven-day average down to 216, according to the Virginia Department of Health's daily update on the coronavirus. 

Statewide, 757 new cases were reported Monday; the state's seven-day average of new cases stands at exactly 1,000.

The state reported 19 new deaths associated with COVID-19 on Monday, but none of those was in Northern Virginia.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly to 1,006 statewide, remaining at essentially their lowest level in about two months.

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Sept. 14, 2020.

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,613 305 62
Arlington 3,741 487 145
Fairfax 19,658 2,116 568
Fairfax City 129 13 7
Falls Church 67 11 7
Loudoun 6,449 411 118
Manassas 1,864 127 24
Manassas Park 595 54 8
Prince William 11,688 886 191
Totals 47,804 4,410 1,130
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 516 49 4
Spotsylvania 2,014 129 39
Stafford 1,869 147 13
Fauquier 864 45 21
Totals 5,263 370 77

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Sept. 14, 2020.

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.8% / July 1 5.8% Up
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 3.8% Down
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 4.8% / Aug. 6 6.1% Stable
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.4% / Aug. 1 8.0% Down
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 6.9% / July 24 8.9% Down
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 7.1% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 5.7% / June 23 7.2% Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 116 new cases, 0 new deaths

  • Statewide: 757 new cases, 19 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 13,062 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 47,804 cases, 1,130 deaths

  • Statewide: 134,571 cases, 2,743 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.77 million diagnostic tests (1.91 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,006 (down from 1,012 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 220 (down from 232 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 16,361 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 619 confirmed positive cases (up from 595 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard

