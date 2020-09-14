Northern Virginia reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases Monday than any day since July 9.
The region had only 116 new cases, bringing its seven-day average down to 216, according to the Virginia Department of Health's daily update on the coronavirus.
Statewide, 757 new cases were reported Monday; the state's seven-day average of new cases stands at exactly 1,000.
The state reported 19 new deaths associated with COVID-19 on Monday, but none of those was in Northern Virginia.
Hospitalizations decreased slightly to 1,006 statewide, remaining at essentially their lowest level in about two months.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,613
|305
|62
|Arlington
|3,741
|487
|145
|Fairfax
|19,658
|2,116
|568
|Fairfax City
|129
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|67
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|6,449
|411
|118
|Manassas
|1,864
|127
|24
|Manassas Park
|595
|54
|8
|Prince William
|11,688
|886
|191
|Totals
|47,804
|4,410
|1,130
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|516
|49
|4
|Spotsylvania
|2,014
|129
|39
|Stafford
|1,869
|147
|13
|Fauquier
|864
|45
|21
|Totals
|5,263
|370
|77
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.8% / July 1
|5.8%
|Up
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.8%
|Down
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|4.8% / Aug. 6
|6.1%
|Stable
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.4% / Aug. 1
|8.0%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|6.9% / July 24
|8.9%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|7.1%
|Down
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|5.7% / June 23
|7.2%
|Down
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 116 new cases, 0 new deaths
Statewide: 757 new cases, 19 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 13,062 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 47,804 cases, 1,130 deaths
Statewide: 134,571 cases, 2,743 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.77 million diagnostic tests (1.91 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,006 (down from 1,012 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 220 (down from 232 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 16,361 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 619 confirmed positive cases (up from 595 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
