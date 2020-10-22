Response rates to the 2020 Census across Northern Virginia have topped those in 2010 as the U.S. Census Bureau prepares final numbers.
According to data collected by the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, all of its 13 area member jurisdictions have had higher self-response rates in 2020 than they did 10 years ago. The deadline for completing the Census was Oct. 15, but the Census Bureau will count any responses postmarked by the 15th that it received by Oct. 22.
Residents could respond to the 2020 Census online, via mail or via phone.
“I commend all of our localities for their impressive efforts to ensure a complete count for our region,” said P. David Tarter, chairman of the regional commission and mayor of Falls Church.
Among NVRC member jurisdictions, the town of Vienna had the highest self-response rate, 86.1%, based on updated data available through Tuesday. Vienna also had the highest self-response rate in 2010, 81.9%, when it was the only locality to exceed the 80% self-response level.
Five other jurisdictions had exceeded an 80% self-response rate as of Tuesday: Fairfax City (83%), Falls Church (82.5%), Loudoun County (82.3%), the town of Leesburg (81%) and Fairfax County (80.8%).
The lowest self-response rate was in the town of Dumfries, 68.1%, up from 66.1% 10 years ago. Town officials did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Statewide, the self-response rate was 71.4%, up from 69% in 2010.
Because the Census data are used for allocating federal funding as well as determining congressional representation, the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia launched a “Count the Region” initiative in January 2019 to help get out the count for the 2020 Census in the region.
Through this initiative, the foundation established the Northern Virginia Regional Complete Count Committee to mobilize action and engage key civic, government, social and private sector leaders in these efforts. It convened leaders of each of jurisdiction to coordinate with each other and share resources from a regional perspective, and tried to drive awareness of the importance of completing the census through a #NOVACOUNTS campaign.
“We are proud that each and every local jurisdiction across our region succeeded in achieving higher self-response rates than in 2010 despite the many challenges and obstacles in our path,” said Eileen Ellsworth, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.
“Our region really did well, and Count the Region played an early, important role in ‘getting out the count’ that is hard to quantify but nevertheless true,” she added. “The regional Complete Count Committee was filled with very influential, powerful people who leveraged their networks for this common goal. And the simple act of convening all of the Regional Complete Count Committee leads, introducing them to each other and encouraging their mutual and shared learnings, had a massive impact. We know this because they told us so.”
The community foundation estimates that every uncounted Virginia resident costs the state $1,215 in federal money.
Census operations were suspended in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, and door-to-door counts resumed in May. The Census Bureau first extended the deadline for being counted to Oct. 31, then cut it to Sept. 30.
A coalition of cities and counties sued the Trump Administration to keep the Oct. 31 deadline, arguing that more time was needed to get an accurate count. A judge agreed, issuing an injunction against the shortened deadline, but the U.S. Supreme Court sided last week with the Trump Administration, which had argued the count needed to end so the data could be processed in time for a Dec. 31 deadline.
Overall, including its follow-up efforts with non-responders, the Census estimates it has counted 99.9% of all households nationwide.
