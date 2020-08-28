Northern Virginia reported the most new coronavirus cases this week since the week ending June 12, even as hospitalizations for the virus fell statewide to their lowest level in over a month, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The department reported 311 new cases Friday in Northern Virginia, bringing the total over the past week to 1,721. That was the highest number of new weekly cases since 2,147 were reported in the second week of June.

Statewide, 1,103 new cases were reported Friday, raising the seven-day average to 961, still well below its peak of 1,198 on Aug. 8.

The health department reported 23 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday, with four of those in Northern Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said 1,101 patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19 on Friday. That is the fewest number of patients since July 12. In Northern Virginia, 230 patients were hospitalized, down from 333 two weeks ago.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 311 new cases, 4 new deaths

Statewide: 1,013 new cases, 23 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 18,110 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 43,970 cases, 1,096 deaths

Statewide: 117,592 cases, 2,550 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.54 million diagnostic tests (1.66 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,101 (down from 1,174 the previous day and lowest since July 12)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 261 (down from 264 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 14,866 total

Nursing Home Patients: 434 confirmed positive cases (down from 494)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 180,857 deaths, 5.87 million cases, 2.1 million recovered

World: 832,433 deaths, 24.49 million cases, 16.02 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University