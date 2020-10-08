Northern Virginia's public school districts will receive nearly $79 million in new federal CARES Act funding, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.
The money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security Act will support COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for this school year, including virus testing supplies, personal protective equipment, sanitization, and technology for distance learning.
Funding is being distributed to all 132 public school districts in the state using a formula of $175 per pupil based on fall enrollment.
“Students, teachers, principals, and parents are going to great lengths to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a new school year, and we must do everything we can to support them,” Northam said in a news release. “This additional $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home.”
This funding will supplement $66.8 million provided to Virginia through the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund and an additional $587.5 million allocated in May under the CARES Act.
Amounts being allocated to school divisions in Northern Virginia range from $453,000 in Falls Church to over $31 million in Fairfax County. That represents just under 1% of the total Fairfax County school budget for this fiscal year of about $3.2 billion.
New CARES Act funding for Northern Virginia school districts
|Locality
|Funding
|Alexandria
|$2,187,833
|Arlington
|$4,733,243
|Fairfax County
|$31,697,575
|Falls Church
|$453,180
|Fauquier
|$1,914,850
|Loudoun
|$14,864,308
|Manassas
|$1,335,845
|Manassas Park
|$597,188
|Prince William
|$15,906,398
|Stafford
|$5,254,708
