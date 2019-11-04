Several key legislative races in Northern Virginia will help determine control of the Virginia General Assembly for the next two years, particularly in the outlying suburbs of Loudoun and Prince William counties.
Republicans currently control both houses of the legislature by thin margins: 51-48 in the House of Delegates and 21-18 in the State Senate. Each chamber has one open seat.
In the Senate, the biggest Northern Virginia race to watch Tuesday is the 13th District, which consists of portions of Loudoun and Prince William counties. The seat currently is held by conservative Republican Dick Black, who is retiring.
Running to replace Black are Republican Geary Higgins, a member of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, and Democrat John Bell, a member of the House of Delegates from the 87th District.
Hillary Clinton beat President Donald Trump in the district by 6 percentage points in 2016, and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam won the district by 11 percentage points in 2017.
Over $4 million has poured into the race, with Bell reporting nearly $2.6 million in fund-raising through Oct. 24, and Higgins reporting more than $1.4 million.
Other Senate races with a Northern Virginia connection to watch Tuesday will be:
- 33rd District: Incumbent Democrat Jennifer Boysko, who won this seat in a special election last year, is being challenged by Leesburg council member Suzanne Fox. Boysko has raised $429,000 to Fox’s $119,000. The district spans portions of western Fairfax and northern Loudoun counties and is heavily Democratic – both Clinton and Northam won by 2-1 margins.
- 28th District: Sen. Richard Stuart, a Republican, faces strong opposition from a well-financed Democrat, Qasim Rashid. Stuart has raised nearly $500,000, while Rashim has raised $374,000. The district is centered in northern Stafford County, but stretches west into the Haymarket area of Prince William and east to King George, Spotsylvania and Westmoreland counties.
- 17th District: Incumbent Sen. Bryce Reeves, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Amy Laufer in a district that includes portions of the city of Fredericksburg as well as Albemarle, Culpeper, Orange, Spotsylvania, and Louisa counties. Trump won the district by 7 percentage points in 2016, but Republican Ed Gillespie won it by less than 1 percentage point in the gubernatorial election in 2017. Over $2.5 million has poured into this race, with Reeves raising $1.4 million and Laufer nearly $1.3 million.
In the House of Delegates, a handful of races in Northern Virginia are worth watching Tuesday night:
- District 40: Incumbent Tim Hugo, who won re-election two years ago by less than 100 votes, is challenged by Democrat Dan Helmer. The candidates have raised over $3.5 million, fairly evenly split – with Hugo raising $1.88 million and Helmer $1.75 million as of Oct. 24. About 80 percent of the district is in southwestern Fairfax, with the remainder in western Prince William. Clinton won the district by 8 percentage points in 2016 and Northam by 11 in 2017.
- District 10: This is a rematch of 2017, as first-term Democrat Wendy Gooditis again will face Republican Randy Minchew. Minchew won the seat in 2011 and was re-elected twice before being defeated by Gooditis. Gooditis has raised $1.3 million to just over $1 million for Minchew. About 80 percent of the district is in southern and western Loudoun, with the remainder in Clarke and Frederick counties. Clinton won by 4 percentage points in 2016 and Northam by 9 in 2017.
- District 33: Incumbent Republican Dave LaRock has been significantly outraised by Democratic challenger Mavis Taintor nearly 3-1. Tainter has raised over $366,000 to LaRock’s $149,000. The district is made up of portions of northern and western Loudoun, Frederick and Clarke counties. It trends heavily Republican, however, with Trump winning by 16 percentage points and Gillespie by 9.
There are four other closely watched races in Prince William County where first-term Democrats will be trying to hold their seats:
- District 13: Democrat Danica Roem is challenged by Republican Kelly McGinn
- District 50: Democrat Lee Carter is challenged by Republican Ian Lovejoy.
- District 51: Democrat Hala Ayala is challenged by Republican Rich Anderson, whom Ayala ousted in 2017.
- District 31: Democrat Elizabeth Guzman is challenged by Republican DJ Jordan.
Farther south, in a district that includes portions of northern Stafford County, Republican Paul Milde faces Democrat Joshua Cole, who lost his race for the seat in 2017 by only 82 votes. Milde defeated incumbent Republican Bob Thomas for the nomination this spring. Cole has raised $1.1 million and Milde $873,000. Trump won the district by 4 percentage points in 2016 and Northam by 3 points in 2017.
