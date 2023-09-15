Year-over-year real estate comparisons in Northern Virginia continued to improve in August, according to the latest data from the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.
Home sales in August were down 12.4% from August 2022, but that's a smaller decrease than has been seen throughout the year. In July, the drop was 20%.
The bounce back reflects the resilience of our marketplace,” said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin.
And the median home sales price in August jumped 11.6% over the previous year, reaching $700,000.
“Finding a home to buy remained challenging in August with limited options and higher prices, but we are seeing positive signs, including a less drastic drop in home sales,” said NVAR board member Stacy Holscher of Redfin Corp. “It’s important that homebuyers are prepared so they can make quick and appropriate decisions.”
With some buyers remaining sidelined due to higher mortgage rates, the August market provided fewer home buying choices than August 2022, with a 1.08 month’s supply of inventory, down 1.4% from August 2022 and also down from the five-year average of 1.2 months of inventory. Homes stayed on the market 17 days on average in August, two days less than August 2022.
The tight supply pushed prices even higher as the median sold price for a home in August reached $700,000, up 11.6% over the previous August and also up from July, when prices rose to $691,000.
The NVAR data covers on home sales in Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton.
Here are more details for August, compared with August 2022:
- Closed sales: 1,535, down 12.4%.
- Total sold volume: $1.27 billion, up 0.6%.
- Average sold price: $831,968, up 15.8%.
- Active listings: 1,492, down 30.7%.
- New pending sales: 1,304, down 16.7%
Here is the data by jurisdiction:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.