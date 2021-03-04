Virginia reported a record 383 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, but the number of new daily cases both statewide and in Northern Virginia is now at the lowest level since Nov. 15.

The large number of new deaths brought the state total to over 9,300 -- with nearly 2,300 of those being reported in the past two weeks as the Virginia Department of Health has been working through a backlog of death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of cases. That backlog now appears to have been cleared, as just 31 new deaths were reported Thursday, the first day since Feb. 19 with fewer than 99 deaths reported.

As the Northern Virginia region topped 2,000 total reported deaths from the virus this week, the Northern Virginia Regional Commission released a video in memory of the victims. Fairfax County has the most deaths in the state, closing in on 1,000.

Of the new deaths reported the past two days, 58 were in Northern Virginia, with 29 in Fairfax County, 18 in Prince William County, four in Loudoun County, three apiece in Arlington County and Alexandria, and one in Manassas.

Based on the date of death as recorded on the death certificate, Jan. 8 was the deadliest day statewide, with 78 deaths of confirmed COVID-19 patients and 16 deaths of patients considered probable to have had the virus - or 94 overall. In Northern Virginia, May 5 and May 11 have been the deadliest days thus far, with 29 deaths each day.

Meanwhile, the health department reported 393 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia on Thursday, following 388 on Wednesday. The region's seven-day average of new cases, which peaked Jan. 18 at 1,628.4, is now down to 389.3, its lowest level since Nov. 15. The region has reported fewer than 400 new cases each of the past four days.

Statewide, 1,300 new cases of coronavirus were reported Thursday, following 1,549 on Wednesday. The state's seven-day average, which peaked Jan. 18 at 6,128.4, is down to 1,489.4, its lowest level since Nov. 15.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus dropped to 1,265 patients Thursday, the lowest level since Nov. 10, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The state reported four two cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, on Thursday, both in the Fairfax Health District, which now has nine overall, most in the state. The syndrome is believed to be related to the COVID-19 virus. None of the state's MIS-C cases has resulted in a death.

Seven-day average diagnostic test positivity rate continue to fall both statewide and in Northern Virginia and are at their lowest levels since early November.

The health department's vaccine dashboard shows of Thursday, 2.12 million doses of vaccines have been administered to Virginia residents out of about 2.51 million the state has received. About 741,000 Virginians have now received the requisite two doses for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to be fully effective. The state began distributing the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

Vaccinations are now averaging 52,455 a day, above the long-term goal of 50,000 a day set by Gov. Ralph Northam in early January.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 393 new cases, 2 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,300 new cases, 31 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 25,300 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 159,809 cases, 2,108 deaths

Statewide: 581,408 cases, 9,357 deaths

Statewide Testing: 5.97 million PCR diagnostic tests (7.62 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 37 (including nine in Fairfax, six in Prince William, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,265 (down from from 1,352 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 284 as of Wednesday (down from 305 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 47,259 total as of Wednesday

Nursing Home Patients: 341 as of Wednesday (down from 343 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.