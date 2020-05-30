Northern Virginia reported 503 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, less than half the total number reported statewide, as testing metrics showed continued improvement throughout the region.

The new numbers came a day after the region entered Phase One of the state's reopening plan, which was delayed two weeks due to concerns over the spread of the virus and lack of testing capability.

Statewide, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,078 new cases Saturday and 12 new deaths. Ten of the deaths were in Northern Virginia.

The state's total number of confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus is now at 43,611. Northern Virginia accounts for 24,379 cases, around 55.9% percent of the state's total.

Fairfax, the state's most populous locality, now has 10,906 cases and 383 deaths, more than a quarter of those reported statewide. Prince William has the second highest number of cases, 5,412, as well as 104 deaths.

The state’s total number of deaths due to the coronavirus is at 1,370. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 736.

Northern Virginia had 41 new hospitalizations reported Saturday, up from 24 reported Friday and the most since 77 were reported on May 21.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Testing numbers and positivity rates continue to improve across the region and statewide, which are two keys to additional loosening of restrictions.

In Northern Virginia, average positivity rates have fallen by as much as 50% over the past two weeks. They currently range from 13.1% in Alexandria to 19.4% in the Prince William Health District. The seven-day average positivity rate statewide fell to 13%.

Statewide, 7,109 diagnostic test results were reported Saturday. That's the lowest number since May 22 as the state aims to conduct 10,000 tests a day. The state has reported 303,430 diagnostic test results in total and 340,856 when including antibody tests.

As previously reported, two children in Fairfax County have been treated for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, a health condition associated with COVID-19. That number has been unchanged in a week.

In a separate update, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that hospitalizations statewide declined to 1,471, down from 1,524 on Friday and reversing a nearly weeklong increase. The peak of 1,625 hospitalizations was reached in early May. Hospitals have capacity for more than 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.

The association reported that 372 patients are in intensive-care units, down from 373 on Friday, and 192 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. The association said 5,745 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The association also said 1,718 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at licensed nursing homes in the state. The information represents data reported voluntarily by 251 of the 286 licensed nursing homes. Assisted living facilities are not included because they are licensed by the state Department of Social Services, not the health department.

Some of these facilities are continuing to struggle with a supply shortage — 13 nursing homes reported difficulty obtaining N95 masks and 13 reported difficulty obtaining isolation gowns.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 365,500 deaths, including 102,856 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 5.95 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.74 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that over 406,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 2.51 million have recovered worldwide.