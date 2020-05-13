A day after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered business shutdowns to remain in place for at least two more weeks in Northern Virginia, the region reported 570 new cases of coronavirus and 24 more deaths.

Those numbers reported by the Virginia Department of Health Wednesday morning reflected over 60% of the total new cases statewide and 67% of new deaths.

After a decline in testing results reported Tuesday, testing picked back up in Wednesday's report, with 8,845 results. Northam has made 10,000 tests a day a goal for reopening the state.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 remained flat statewide on Wednesday, another key factor in decisions regarding reopening. However, neither testing nor hospitalization data is being reported publicly for Northern Virginia.

Northam cited the preponderance of cases in Northern Virginia on Tuesday when he officially announced that the region will not be entering the first phase of reopening Friday along with the rest of the state. Northam delayed any lifting of restrictions in Northern Virginia until at least May 29.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

The Virginia Department of Health has identified 26,746 cases of COVID-19 statewide since early March, with 25,431 cases confirmed by positive tests and an additional 1,315 identified as probable cases. That's an increase of 946 cases from Tuesday's report, but only 9.4% of test results were positive statewide. Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg region, accounts for about 58% of the total number of cases, with 15,533.

The state also reported 36 new deaths Wednesday, including the 24 in Northern Virginia. The state has now reported a total of 927 deaths related to COVID-19. Of those, more than half, 492, have been in Northern Virginia, and more than a quarter, 262, have been in Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality. Two new deaths were reported in Stafford County on Tuesday.

A total of 180,084 tests statewide have been completed since the pandemic began, with 160,077 individual people tested. Some people have been tested more than once.

Hospitalizations for the virus Wednesday morning were 1,526, three fewer than Tuesday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That remains down from a high of 1,625 reported Friday.

Hospitals still have capacity for nearly 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.

The hospital association said there are 1,041 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 1,081 the previous day, and another 485 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 447.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 374 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 202 are on ventilators.

The association said 3,554 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 292,000 deaths, including 82,389 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.28 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.37 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that more than 230,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.5 million have recovered worldwide.

