Led by nearly 900 new cases in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia reported a one-day record of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and hospitalizations statewide for treatment of the virus hit a new high.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, Fairfax reported 897 new cases Monday, and Northern Virginia as a whole reported 1,394. That surpassed the region's previous one-day record of 1,330, set Dec. 8. The region reported 1,203 new cases on Sunday, and its seven-day average now stands at 955.9. That is below the peak of 1,124.4 set Dec. 12.
Statewide, 4,042 new cases were reported Monday, just the third time the state has topped 4,000 new daily cases -- all occurring in the past two weeks. After 3,876 new cases Sunday, the state's seven-day average is 3,677.3, also below the Dec. 12 peak of 3,920.3. The eastern region of the state set a new high seven-day average on Monday of 754.3 cases.
Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association reported Monday that a record 2,442 patients are being treated in hospitals statewide for COVID-19. Of those, a record 530 are in intensive-care units, and 282 are on ventilators, the most on ventilators since April 12.
Hospitals are beginning to feel the strain of COVID-19 patients, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported over the weekend, and some are deploying surge capacity plans and hiring contract workers.
The state health department reported four new deaths statewide related to the virus on Monday and seven on Sunday. Those reports are usually low on Sundays and Mondays and then increase dramatically Tuesdays through Saturdays. Of the new deaths, two were in Northern Virginia (one Sunday and one Monday): in Arlington County and in Fairfax County.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Dec. 21, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|6,717
|414
|83
|Arlington
|8,054
|634
|169
|Fairfax
|40,121
|2,780
|654
|Fairfax City
|277
|24
|10
|Falls Church
|153
|16
|6
|Loudoun
|12,861
|621
|155
|Manassas
|2,688
|145
|29
|Manassas Park
|860
|62
|8
|Prince William
|22,734
|1,179
|247
|Totals
|94,465
|5,875
|1,361
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|932
|62
|8
|Spotsylvania
|4,121
|201
|66
|Stafford
|4,520
|219
|23
|Fauquier
|2,096
|85
|28
|Culpeper
|2,723
|129
|18
Test positivity rates both statewide and in Northern Virginia continue to track in a relatively narrow range, where they have been since Thanksgiving. The state has reported over 144,000 test results over the past three days, in a trend similar to that seen before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend when many people apparently got tested before traveling.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Dec. 21, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|8.4%
|Stable
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|6.9%
|Down
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|10.8%
|Down
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|11.6%
|Stable
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|16.4%
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|12.3%
|Down
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|11.4%
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 1,394 new cases, 1 new death.
Statewide: 4,042 new cases, 4 new deaths.
Statewide Testing: 38,048 PCR diagnostic test results reported.
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 94,465 cases, 1,361 deaths
Statewide: 310,890 cases, 4,654 deaths
Statewide Testing: 3.98 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.69 million when including antibody and antigen tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 12
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 2,442 (up from 2,405 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 2,442 reached Dec. 21.
- Patients in ICU: 530 (up from 517 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 27,887 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 1,559 as of Saturday (no reports on Sundays or Mondays)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
(2) comments
Wait so people are still getting sick? People are still dying? Wow and I thought it was a hoax....thanks trumpers
Follow the science once dictator Northam! It's clear that democrat lockdowns and mandates DO NOT WORK. Florida is the better model. It at least keeps some businesses running and people working.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.