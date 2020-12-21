Virginia hospitalizations COVID-19 12.21.20

A record 2,442 patients were hospitalized statewide on Monday morning for treatment of COVID-19.

 Virginia Department of Health graphic

Led by nearly 900 new cases in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia reported a one-day record of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and hospitalizations statewide for treatment of the virus hit a new high. 

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Fairfax reported 897 new cases Monday, and Northern Virginia as a whole reported 1,394. That surpassed the region's previous one-day record of 1,330, set Dec. 8.  The region reported 1,203 new cases on Sunday, and its seven-day average now stands at 955.9.  That is below the peak of 1,124.4 set Dec. 12.

Statewide, 4,042 new cases were reported Monday, just the third time the state has topped 4,000 new daily cases -- all occurring in the past two weeks. After 3,876 new cases Sunday, the state's seven-day average is 3,677.3, also below the Dec. 12 peak of 3,920.3. The eastern region of the state set a new high seven-day average on Monday of 754.3 cases.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association reported Monday that a record 2,442 patients are being treated in hospitals statewide for COVID-19.  Of those, a record 530 are in intensive-care units, and 282 are on ventilators, the most on ventilators since April 12. 

Hospitals are beginning to feel the strain of COVID-19 patients, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported over the weekend, and some are deploying surge capacity plans and hiring contract workers. 

The state health department reported four new deaths statewide related to the virus on Monday and seven on Sunday. Those reports are usually low on Sundays and Mondays and then increase dramatically Tuesdays through Saturdays.  Of the new deaths, two were in Northern Virginia (one Sunday and one Monday): in Arlington County and in Fairfax County. 

Northern Virginia data by locality (Dec. 21, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health. 

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 6,717 414 83
Arlington 8,054 634 169
Fairfax 40,121 2,780 654
Fairfax City 277 24 10
Falls Church 153 16 6
Loudoun 12,861 621 155
Manassas 2,688 145 29
Manassas Park 860 62 8
Prince William 22,734 1,179 247
Totals 94,465 5,875 1,361
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 932 62 8
Spotsylvania 4,121 201 66
Stafford 4,520 219 23
Fauquier 2,096 85 28
Culpeper 2,723 129 18

Test positivity rates both statewide and in Northern Virginia continue to track in a relatively narrow range, where they have been since Thanksgiving.  The state has reported over 144,000 test results over the past three days, in a trend similar to that seen before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend when many people apparently got tested before traveling.

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Dec. 21, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health.

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 8.4% Stable
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 6.9% Down
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 10.8% Down
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 11.6% Stable
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 16.4% Stable
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 12.3% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 11.4% Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 1,394 new cases, 1 new death. 

  • Statewide: 4,042 new cases, 4 new deaths.

  • Statewide Testing: 38,048 PCR diagnostic test results reported.     

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 94,465 cases, 1,361 deaths  

  • Statewide: 310,890 cases, 4,654 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 3.98 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.69 million when including antibody and antigen tests)  

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 12 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 2,442 (up from 2,405 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 2,442 reached Dec. 21.

  • Patients in ICU: 530 (up from 517 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 27,887 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,559 as of Saturday (no reports on Sundays or Mondays) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(2) comments

SuperNova

Wait so people are still getting sick? People are still dying? Wow and I thought it was a hoax....thanks trumpers

Report Add Reply
Brad

Follow the science once dictator Northam! It's clear that democrat lockdowns and mandates DO NOT WORK. Florida is the better model. It at least keeps some businesses running and people working.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.