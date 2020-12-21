Led by nearly 900 new cases in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia reported a one-day record of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and hospitalizations statewide for treatment of the virus hit a new high.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Fairfax reported 897 new cases Monday, and Northern Virginia as a whole reported 1,394. That surpassed the region's previous one-day record of 1,330, set Dec. 8. The region reported 1,203 new cases on Sunday, and its seven-day average now stands at 955.9. That is below the peak of 1,124.4 set Dec. 12.

Statewide, 4,042 new cases were reported Monday, just the third time the state has topped 4,000 new daily cases -- all occurring in the past two weeks. After 3,876 new cases Sunday, the state's seven-day average is 3,677.3, also below the Dec. 12 peak of 3,920.3. The eastern region of the state set a new high seven-day average on Monday of 754.3 cases.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association reported Monday that a record 2,442 patients are being treated in hospitals statewide for COVID-19. Of those, a record 530 are in intensive-care units, and 282 are on ventilators, the most on ventilators since April 12.

Hospitals are beginning to feel the strain of COVID-19 patients, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported over the weekend, and some are deploying surge capacity plans and hiring contract workers.

The state health department reported four new deaths statewide related to the virus on Monday and seven on Sunday. Those reports are usually low on Sundays and Mondays and then increase dramatically Tuesdays through Saturdays. Of the new deaths, two were in Northern Virginia (one Sunday and one Monday): in Arlington County and in Fairfax County.

Test positivity rates both statewide and in Northern Virginia continue to track in a relatively narrow range, where they have been since Thanksgiving. The state has reported over 144,000 test results over the past three days, in a trend similar to that seen before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend when many people apparently got tested before traveling.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,394 new cases, 1 new death.

Statewide: 4,042 new cases, 4 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 38,048 PCR diagnostic test results reported.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 94,465 cases, 1,361 deaths

Statewide: 310,890 cases, 4,654 deaths

Statewide Testing: 3.98 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.69 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 12

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,442 (up from 2,405 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 2,442 reached Dec. 21.

Patients in ICU: 530 (up from 517 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 27,887 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,559 as of Saturday (no reports on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.