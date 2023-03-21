President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired U.S. Army colonel from Arlington on March 3, 58 years after he was nominated to receive it.
The medal was presented to Col. Paris Davis, a Black Vietnam War veteran and Special Forces officer. In 1965, during a battle against North Vietnamese forces, a wounded Davis led his patrol through two days of fighting against enemy forces and engaged in hand-to-hand combat and exposed himself to intense enemy fire in order to save two wounded officers, according to the White House.
To commemorate his actions, Davis was nominated for the Medal of Honor first in 1965 and again in 1969. However, a final determination on his nomination appeared to never have been made because the packages went missing.
In 2016, U.S. Sens. John Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia wrote to the Secretary of the U.S. Army, urging him to review the Medal of Honor nomination package for Davis. After ongoing advocacy by the senators, the Secretary of Defense notified them in December of last year that Davis would receive the award.
“Paris helped write the history of our nation. And this year, we celebrate the 75th anniversary of our first fully integrated armed forces,” Biden said during the White House ceremony. “Paris Davis will still stand alongside the nation's pioneering heroes.”
Biden detailed the heroism displayed by Davis during his military service before presenting the medal.
“As many of you know, Paris will be the first to tell you that he hates the word ‘I,’ that it was his team who served and his team who sacrificed,” Biden said.
Biden then welcomed and honored one of Davis’ teammates, Ron Deis.
“Captain Davis’ heroism and selflessness above and beyond the call of duty, at the risk of his own life, are in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Army,” Biden added.
The audience stood as the citation was read and Biden placed the medal around Davis’ neck.
“Thank you, President Biden,” Davis said. “This medal reflects what teamwork, service and dedication can achieve.”
