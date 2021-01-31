Northern Virginia school districts are announcing plans for Monday, Feb. 1 as a winter storm continues moving through the area.
--- Loudoun County Public Schools are closed and distance learning classes are canceled.
--- Prince William County Public Schools are closed Monday, Feb. 1, Code Red. All schools and offices are closed, virtual classes are canceled, school-aged child care will not open and all school activities, team practices and after-school meetings are canceled.
--- Manassas City Public Schools are closed, Code Blue.
--- Fauquier County Public Schools and offices are closed.
--- Stafford County school buildings will be closed. Staff is asked to work from home. Students were not scheduled to be in class due to a staff professional development day.
--- Fairfax County Public School students will participate in virtual learning tomorrow. Students will follow their regular Monday schedule for virtual instruction. Division operations are open, but access to school facilities is limited and school work spaces for instruction are unavailable. All teachers, instructional assistants, and other less-than-12-month staff should telework from home.
--- Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed.
