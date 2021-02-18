Schools districts across Northern Virginia are making plans for class Friday.
--- Prince William County Public Schools are closed. Code Red.
--- Manassas City Public Schools are closed. Code Blue.
--- Fairfax County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day.
--- Loudoun County Public Schools are closed.
--- Stafford County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day. Buildings are closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.