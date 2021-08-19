Northern Virginia localities will receive funding to purchase 21 electric school buses, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.
The money, totaling $10.5 million statewide, will come from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, administered by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The office of Attorney General Mark Herring announced a settlement with Volkswagen in 2016 that committed $2.7 billion to environmental mitigation, with about $93.6 million of that coming to Virginia.
“We all benefit from transitioning away from diesel school buses and investing in clean alternatives for our transportation system,” Northam said in a news release.
Statewide, the program will fund the purchase of 83 buses in 19 school divisions. The Northern Virginia school divisions that will receive funding are:
- Arlington County, $795,000 for three buses.
- Fairfax County, $2.65 million for 10 buses
- Falls Church, $530,000 for two buses
- Loudoun County, $1.44 million for six buses
Also, Culpeper County will receive $530,000 for two buses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.