School districts are announcing closures as the region braces for the first snowstorm of the year.
--- Prince William County schools and offices are closed Code Red. There will be no school-age child care. Click here for more information.
--- Fairfax County public schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 3 with no virtual learning. All activities are canceled on school grounds and school-age child care centers are closed. Testing site updates will be available on our website.
--- Loudoun County schools will open on a two-hour delay Monday, Jan. 3. . "Because the weather forecast is uncertain at this time, this decision may change to a closure. If the status of Loudoun County Public Schools changes, staff and the public will be notified as soon as possible. Please check our website for specific program information to see how the delay could affect you."
--- Stafford County Public School buildings will be closed. Staff will telework. Monday was scheduled as a professional Day. Students will not engage in virtual learning. Tuesday, Jan. 4, currently remains in-person instruction for students and staff.
