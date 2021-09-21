Dominion Energy has become the first title partner and gallery sponsor for the Northern Virginia Science Center, which will be built near Ashburn, the science center's foundation announced Tuesday.
Dominion's $1 million sponsorship brings the center's campaign to 91% of the funds needed for the $75 million project.
The interactive regional science center is designed for families, students and learners of all ages as a place of discovery, innovation and fun, according to a news release. Central themes incorporated into the educational experiences in each gallery will include sustainability, innovation, data science, STEM career connections and integration of the arts.
The Northern Virginia Science Center will be built on donated property at the Kincora development, southwest of the interchange of Route 28 and Route 7 in Loudoun County. With over 200 acres of stream-valley parkland immediately adjacent to the Science Center, environmental education will be a principal part of the experience.
The Dominion Energy Gallery will be located next to the center's main entrance. The gallery will house “Flow,” an exhibit that takes guests on an amazing tour of science and natural phenomena expressed through motion and art. The signature exhibition is filled with immersive experiences that display the constant flow of matter, energy and data.
In addition to natural physical phenomena and forces, mathematical principles will be visualized, and information and real-time data will flow through advanced immersive media technology. Experiences including a massive swirling vortex and a giant crashing wave, among many more virtual phenomena.
Tuesday's announcement was made at the Children’s Science Center Lab in Fairfax, where Dominion currently sponsors the Experiment Bar and experiences focused on environmental education.
“Dominion Energy has been a supporter and champion of the organization from the beginning because of our shared goals to improve community vitality, enable broad access to STEM education opportunities and create a more sustainable world,” said Nene Spivy, executive director of the science center foundation.
Other partners for the project include the commonwealth of Virginia, Loudoun County, Kincora and Northwest Federal Credit Union, which is the lead building naming sponsor.
“We’re excited to add our name to the world-class Northern Virginia Science Center where guests can learn about energy with an emphasis on sustainability and innovation. We are especially proud of the planned Dominion Energy Gallery, which will house exhibitions that will be a powerful and unique demonstration of STEM concepts,” said Hunter Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “This vibrant new science center will spark curiosity and a love of STEM learning in children and visitors of all ages, inspiring them to help solve some of the world’s greatest challenges.”
The regional science center is designed to serve over 300,000 guests a year and will operate as a division of the Science Museum of Virginia.
