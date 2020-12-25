Christmas Eve rain gave way to snow showers this morning across the D.C. area, giving Northern Virginia a rare white Christmas.
There won't be much more than a dusting when it moves out, but for many just seeing any snow on Christmas Day was a treat.
Here is a quick radar update! Pockets of snow showers have begun to develop over the past couple of hours to the south and southwest of DC. Some reductions in visibility are possible with the potential for a coating on surfaces. These showers continue to move from SW to NE. pic.twitter.com/JnIh7oY0XS— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 25, 2020
The National Weather Service Sterling forecast office says the D.C. area has only seen accumulating snow on Christmas nine times dating back to 1884, when record keeping began. For the most part, the holiday in D.C. is typically party cloudy with highs around 44 degrees.
The D.C. area's biggest Christmas snowfall happened back in 1962, when the region saw between four and six inches. The last time D.C. had any measurable snow on Christmas was 2002 with 0.2 inches.
Will we beat that today?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.