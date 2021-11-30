Most of Northern Virginia saw some surprise flakes this morning as the commute began and kids headed off to school.
The first snow flurries of the season swept across the D.C. area through mid-morning, leaving a light coat on the ground in the far western suburbs and just conversational flakes to the east.
The National Weather Service Sterling forecast office had called for some light snow east of Route 15 on Tuesday morning, but the flurries spread over much of Maryland, Northern Virginia, D.C. and Baltimore.
By late morning, the clouds started to clear and temperatures climbed, leaving the day's commutes unscathed and kids a little disappointed it didn't stick.
Skies slowly clearing this afternoon with chilly conditions in the 40s. pic.twitter.com/QEMeqwVbed— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 30, 2021
